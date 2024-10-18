3 bold predictions for Bills vs. Titans in Week 7: Amari Cooper, Josh Allen and more
By Luke Norris
After suffering back-to-back losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track in Week 6, taking a 23-20 victory over the New York Jets.
With the win, albeit an ugly one, the Bills are now set to play their first home game in nearly a month as they welcome the Tennessee Titans to Highmark Stadium for a Week 7 showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Monday night's victory over the Jets certainly wasn't the only win for the Bills this week, as less than 24 hours later, they made a big splash by acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, giving Josh Allen the deep threat he's been missing without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
As of this writing, it's not yet known whether Cooper will suit up against the Titans. But we're going to assume he will, and that's where we'll kick off our bold predictions for this Week 7 AFC matchup.
Amari Cooper will catch a TD pass in his first game with the Bills
Cooper is no stranger to having to adjust to a new offense during the season.
You may recall that he was traded from the then-Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys after Week 7 of the 2018 season and thrived, essentially doubling his per-game production with his new team. It should be noted that the Cowboys had a bye the week after they brought Cooper to town, thus giving him more time than he's got with Buffalo to familiarize himself with the offense.
But as a seasoned veteran who has thrived in several different schemes over the years, Cooper should be just fine, which is exactly why we think he'll play this week.
But not only do we think he'll play, we're thinking it won't take long for him to score his first touchdown with his new team. To make Cooper feel more comfortable, it's likely that Allen will target him early.
And as we see Buffalo taking quite a few trips to the red zone, we're expecting Allen and Cooper to connect for the first of many touchdowns we'll see from this duo as the season rolls along.
Josh Allen will have his first 300-yard game of the season against the Titans
Through six games thus far, the Bills have only averaged 186.3 passing yards per game, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, the Titans have only allowed 137.0 per game, the fewest of any team in the league.
But here's the thing.
In Week 1, they faced Caleb Williams, who was obviously playing his first professional game with the Chicago Bears. In Week 2, they faced the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, who can no longer be considered an elite quarterback.
And in their last three games, they've played against backup quarterbacks. Instead of having to face Jordan Love, they got Malik Willis. Instead of having to face Tua Tagovailoa, they got Tyler Huntley. And instead of having to face Anthony Richardson, they got Joe Flacco, although Flacco may be the better option there for the Indianapolis Colts.
Nevertheless, the point is that Tennessee hasn't yet faced anyone who compares to Josh Allen at this point in time. Sorry, Jets fans, but Rodgers isn't that guy anymore.
The Bills will run the football, as they should against a Titans defense that allows 111.8 rushing yards per game. But Allen seems primed for a big passing game.
He's yet to have a 300-yard game this season, his best outing being a 263-yard effort in Buffalo's 47-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Expect that first 300-yard game this Sunday.
The Bills will win in a blowout
While most of the major sportsbooks have the Bills listed as 9.5- to 10.5-point favorites, many are seeing this matchup with the Titans as a trap game. But we're not seeing that way whatsoever.
Yes, the Bills have defensive issues right now and are allowing 350.8 total yards per game, the fifth-most in the AFC. But let's not pretend that Tennessee is an offensive juggernaut.
The Titans have only averaged 253.2 yards per game during their 1-4 start, the second-fewest in the NFL. Only the Browns have been worse at 240.2. Tony Pollard could have a decent day against an average Buffalo run defense, but Will Levis is not playing good football. Plus, he's still dealing with some shoulder issues and was limited in practice earlier this week.
But whether it's Levis, who has already thrown seven interceptions this season, or backup Mason Rudolph, who's completed just 9 of 17 passes in relief, the Titans won't be marching down the field through the air.
With Allen primed for a big day and a Titans offense that has struggled all season, this game will not be close. We're calling for the Bills to roughly double the spread here with a 34-14 victory.