Bills news: Amari Cooper stunner, Josh Allen chasing O.J., James Cook and Ed Oliver injury updates
By Luke Norris
It's not often that an NFL team can pick up two victories in less than 24 hours, but that's essentially what the Buffalo Bills did this week.
On Monday night, they took firm control of the AFC East with a 23-20 victory over the New York Jets, improving to 4-2 on the season. Then, early Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bills pulled off a trade of their own, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.
And that's where we'll start today as we get into some news and notes surrounding the Bills ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Bills pulled off a stunning trade for Amari Cooper
Adams being traded to the Jets wasn't surprising in the slightest. He's been unhappy with the Raiders for quite some time, and it was quite obvious that a reunion with Aaron Rodgers was what he wanted.
Cooper being traded to the Bills, however, was something few could have been expecting on Tuesday morning. It's no secret that the Buffalo passing game hasn't been what it was in recent years, and nobody was really expecting it to be, given the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
While Josh Allen has had a few solid games thus far, he's had some pretty poor ones as well, most notably in the Bills' two losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. But the Cooper trade undoubtedly changes things for a Buffalo passing attack that ranks just 25th in the NFL at 186.3 yards per game.
With no clear WR1 on the roster, Allen has spread the ball around in the first six weeks, which is why three pass-catchers — Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and rookie Keon Coleman — all have at least 200 receiving yards.
Again, though, none of these players are true No. 1 options. But with Cooper now in the mix, these three, along with Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, can slide into roles that better suit them once their new teammate gets acclimated to the offense.
Cooper, of course, has had to make an in-season adjustment following a trade in the past, and he performed beautifully. In 2018, after averaging 46.7 yards in six games with the then-Oakland Raiders, he nearly doubled his output after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, averaging 80.7 yards in nine games with America's Team.
In six games with the Browns this season, Cooper averaged just 41.7 yards per game. But with a clear upgrade at QB, going from a disappointing Deshaun Watson to an NFL MVP candidate in Josh Allen, Bills Mafia should expect much bigger numbers from the five-time Pro Bowler moving forward.
Josh Allen will soon catch O.J. Simpson in rushing touchdowns
In Monday night's win over the Jets, Josh Allen threw for touchdowns and ran for another, marking the 21st time in his career that he's had at least two passing TDs and at least one rushing score.
Heading into the night, he was tied with Aaron Rodgers for the second-most such games in NFL history. Now in solo second, Allen is just one game behind the league's all-time leader in that department, longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
Now, Allen has his sights set on jumping into second place on another list, that being the Bills' all-time rushing touchdowns list.
With his rushing score against New York, he now has 56 for his career, putting him just one behind none other than O.J. Simpson, who racked up 57 rushing TDs during his nine-year run in Buffalo. So, that'll certainly happen soon, perhaps even as soon as this Sunday against the Titans.
Furthermore, once Allen moves into second, he won't be that far off from the No. 1 spot, which currently belongs to Thurman Thomas, who recorded 65 TDs on the ground in his 12-year tenure with the team. That may not happen this season, but seeing as how Allen (and Jalen Hurts) set a new single-season rushing touchdown record for quarterbacks just a year ago with 15 each, you just never know.
Sean McDermott is optimistic that James Cook and Ed Oliver will suit up for the Bills against the Titans
As the Bills prepare for their first home game in nearly a month after playing the last three on the road, head coach Sean McDermott seems confident that both running back James Cook and defensive tackle Ed Oliver will be in uniform for the fans at Highmark Stadium.
Oliver has missed the last two games after suffering a hamstring injury in practice ahead of the Bills' Week 5 loss to the Texans, while Cook missed the Monday-nighter against New York after sustaining a toe injury in the loss to Houston.
They were the only two inactive players for Buffalo against the Jets, but McDermott is hopeful that both will be back in action against Tennessee.
"I think they’ve got a chance," McDermott said. "We’ll see. Like we normally do, we’ll bring them along slowly through the week, and they’ll get a little bit more practice toward the end of the week there. My hope is that both are ready to go. We’ll just take it one day at a time, though."