3 bold predictions for Vikings vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football
Following their sixth 5-0 start in the last 27 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings have since taken two straight defeats, first losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and then to the Los Angeles Rams four days later on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8.
Given the mini-bye, Kevin O'Connell's crew should be well-rested heading into Week 9 and will attempt to get back on the winning track in their second straight prime-time game, as they're set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.
The last time these two teams met, of course, was in December 2022, a game in which the Vikings fell behind 33-0 before staging the greatest comeback in NFL history, ultimately walking away with a 39-36 victory in overtime.
Both teams look a bit different this time around, specifically at the quarterback position. The duel that day at U.S. Bank Stadium was between Kirk Cousins, who's now with the Atlanta Falcons, and Matt Ryan, who's now retired.
As recently as a week ago, it looked as if the QB battle on Sunday would be between Sam Darnold and Anthony Richardson. However, just as they did two years ago, the Vikings will face a veteran signal-caller, as Richardson has been benched by the Colts in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco, who we'll get to in just a moment.
Before we get to the passing game, however, let's focus on the ground, as we're thinking Aaron Jones is in for a big day. And that's where we'll kick off our predictions for this Minnesota-Indy matchup in Week 9.
Aaron Jones will have his biggest rushing day of the season against the Colts
Aaron Jones has had a strong season thus far, leading Minnesota with 728 yards from scrimmage, good for 10th among all players, seven of whom have played more games.
Even with hip and hamstring issues, the former Packer has recorded 501 yards and a touchdown on the ground, averaging a solid 4.8 yards per carry, and has added 227 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches.
And while Jones will likely add to his receiving total, we see him doing the bulk of his damage against Indianapolis on the ground.
In their first eight outings, the Colts have allowed 151.9 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL. Only the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers have allowed more, each giving up 154.6 per game.
Simply put, Jones is set to feast. He's hit the 100-yard mark on the ground just once this season, rushing for 102 yards on 19 carries in the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. But he's primed to hit the century mark for a second time and don't be surprised if this turns out to be his largest rushing total of the entire season. We're calling for at least 125 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night.
T.J. Hockenson will score a touchdown in his return
While T.J. Hockenson is still listed as questionable, all signs point to the two-time Pro Bowl tight end taking the field for the first time in 315 days on Sunday.
Hockenson, of course, has spent those 315 days recovering from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, which he suffered last Christmas Eve in a loss to the Lions.
Some had hoped he'd return to face Detroit in Week 7 or Los Angeles in Week 8, but O'Connell took the cautious route and utilized his full 21-day practice window before officially activating him last Friday.
Hockenson claims he's "bigger, stronger, and faster than ever." And even if that's not all the way true, just getting him back into the mix will do nothing but help the Minnesota offense, both in the running game (he's an excellent blocker) and the passing game.
Prior to his injury last season, the Iowa alum had set career highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (960) and was one shy of matching his career best in touchdowns, finding the end zone five times.
And on that last note, we're seeing him getting into the end zone against the Colts on Sunday night. O'Connell will likely take a gradual approach here, but Hockenson will still probably see a decent number of snaps, including several in the red zone, where he's as dangerous as any tight end in the league.
Bet on Sam Darnold looking for him close to the goal line, where the Vikings should be several times throughout this game.
The Vikings will add at least two to their league-leading interception total
With Flacco under center for Indianapolis as opposed to Richardson, one would think the Colts will go with more of a pass-heavy offensive attack.
But that may have been the case anyway, as the Minnesota defense has been fantastic against the run, allowing just 83.9 rushing yards per game, the third-fewest in the NFL behind only the Baltimore Ravens (69.9) and Kansas City Chiefs (82.3).
On the flip side of things, the Vikings have allowed the third-most passing yards per game, giving up an average of 263.0. So, again, Flacco will likely be airing it out.
But here's the thing. The Vikings have been able to offset some of the yardage damage done through the air with a league-leading 12 interceptions, which is one of the reasons they've given up the ninth-fewest points per game in the league.
And we're thinking they'll add at least two to that total on Sunday night. To his credit, Flacco has thrown just one pick in his three outings this year (we're not counting his one play last week), that coming against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago.
But in his six games with the Cleveland Browns last season, which includes the postseason loss to Houston, the veteran threw at least one in every single one of them. And he threw two or more in half of them. So, he has a tendency to turn the ball over. And given the number of pass attempts he's likely to amass on Sunday, the Minnesota secondary will have plenty of chances to get its hands on the football.
From an overall standpoint, Minnesota is the better team here and should be able to put a stop to the losing streak. We're calling for a double-digit margin here, with the Vikings ultimately taking a 27-17 win.