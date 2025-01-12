3 Chargers who definitely won’t be back after another playoff failure
The Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from their disappointing 5-win season in 2023 to not only put together a winning record, but to make the playoffs as the AFC's No. 5 seed. The Chargers went 11-6 in the regular season and, based on how the Houston Texans finished their season, they seemingly had a good chance to win their first playoff game in Justin Herbert's career. Unfortunately, that couldn't have been further from the truth.
Justin Herbert threw more interceptions in this game than he did in the entire regular season, and the lack of skill position talent on the offensive side of the ball was evident. The Chargers lost 32-12. That's right, they scored a total of 12 points with their season on the line.
This season was somewhat successful thanks to the team's six-win improvement, but it's abundantly clear that changes must be made for them to take the next step in 2025. For those changes to be made, the Chargers will have to part with at least these three players.
3) The Chargers shouldn't have a hard time finding an upgrade over Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles' No. 1 priority this offseason should be upgrading their wide receiver room. The Ladd McConkey pick looks like a clear Chargers home run, but, the lack of alternative options was an issue all season. It could not have been clearer in this game.
McConkey torched Houston's defense for nine receptions, 197 yards, and a touchdown. The rest of the Chargers pass-catchers combined for six catches and 45 yards. Joshua Palmer didn't play in this game due to injury, to be fair, but, based on what he did during the regular season, there's no reason to believe anything would've been different.
The 25-year-old totaled 39 receptions for 584 yards and a touchdown in 15 games played during the regular season. He was drafted in the third round back in 2021 to be a reliable contributor, but Palmer recorded over 600 yards just once.
Adding a reliable weapon to pair with McConkey is a must for Los Angeles, and with Palmer being a free agent, it shouldn't be difficult to let him walk.
2) Hayden Hurst didn't live up to expectations with the Chargers
The Chargers gave Hayden Hurst a one-year deal this past offseason, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Unfortunately, he failed to make much of an impact in his time with Los Angeles.
Hurst totaled eight receptions for 73 yards in nine games during the regular season. He did not play in Saturday's playoff game. Both Will Dissly and Stone Smartt outperformed Hurst in a major way during the regular season, and there's reason to believe both will be back in 2025. Dissly is under contract and Smartt is a restricted free agent.
Given how replaceable Hurst is, it won't be a difficult decision to let him walk over the offseason. The question of whether the Chargers will find a tight end upgrade or run it back with Dissly remains to be seen.
1) Khalil Mack won't be back with the Chargers in 2025
Khalil Mack signed a one-year deal worth $19.2 million to return to the Chargers for the 2024 season. While he did earn his ninth Pro Bowl nod, Mack's production was a far cry from what he was able to do in 2023.
Fresh off a 17-sack season, Mack had just six regular season sacks, tying him for his lowest total since his rookie year a decade ago. He did have two sacks in Saturday's game, but that shouldn't be enough to ignore Mack's down season overall, especially against a subpar Texans offensive line.
If Mack had a down year at 27, that'd be one thing, but he'll be 34 years old next season. It's clear Mack's best days are behind him, and the Chargers shouldn't expect a major rebound.
If Mack wants to come back on a discount, the Chargers should be open to a reunion. Their defense was dominant in the regular season, and Mack undoubtedly played a role in that. However, with the team desperately needing offensive reinforcements, bringing Mack back is far from a slam dunk. The Chargers can get younger and focus on improving areas of bigger need by letting Mack walk.