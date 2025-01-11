Chargers vs. Texans inactives: Latest Wild Card playoffs injury report
The NFL playoffs are officially here, and NFL fans couldn't have asked for much more when it comes to the first game on the schedule. The Houston Texans will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that can easily go either way.
The Chargers, anchored by one of the league's best defenses and quarterbacks, bounced back in a big way from a down 2023 campaign under Jim Harbaugh to go 11-6, finishing in second place in the AFC West and in the top Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Chargers ended their season on a three-game winning streak, showcasing elite offense and defense in all three of those games.
The Texans might've underwhelmed relative to their lofty preseason expectations, but they still went 10-7 and won the AFC South. By winning their division, the Texans will be the home team in this game. They have to like their chances with the crowd on their side and C.J. Stroud under center, even if the Chargers look more impressive on paper.
This game, like many others, can ultimately be decided by the injury report. With that in mind, let's take a look at the inactives ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Chargers inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Texans
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Eli Apple
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
J.K. Dobbins
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Simi Fehoko
WR
Elbow
Questionable
Quentin Johnston
WR
Thigh/Illness
Questionable
Joshua Palmer
WR
Foot
OUT
Denzel Perryman
LB
Groin
Questionable
Trey Pipkins
OT
Oblique
Questionable
Ja'Sir Taylor
CB
Oblique
Doubtful
The good news for Chargers fans is that only one of the players on their lengthy injury report has been ruled out yet ahead of Saturday's tilt. Joshua Palmer is sidelined with a foot injury. This is a frustrating injury for the Chargers, as an already shallow Chargers receiver room lost a decent weapon. Palmer is the team's WR3 when healthy.
While having only Palmer ruled out is good news, the Chargers do have several players dealing with ailments whose availability is in question less than 24 hours ahead of this game. J.K. Dobbins, Quentin Johnston, Denzel Perryman, and Trey Pipkins are all starters on this team dealing with injuries. Hopefully, all four of them can play.
Some good news, though, is that Eli Apple might return off IR for this game for Los Angeles. With Ja'Sir Taylor unlikely to play, the Chargers won't lose much depth in their secondary if Apple can go.
Texans inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Chargers
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Denico Autry
DE
Knee
Questionable
Christian Harris
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OG
Knee
OUT
John Metchie III
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Teagan Quitoriano
TE
Calf
OUT
The Texans' injury report isn't quite as lengthy as Los Angeles', but they do have more players ruled out with both Shaq Mason and Teagan Quitoriano ruled out with injuries. Mason's absence will be felt, as an already subpar Houston offensive line will try and protect Stroud without the veteran guard who started all 15 games he appeared in.
Three more key players for Houston appear on the injury report with questionable designations. Denico Autry is overshadowed by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, but he proved in Tennessee that he can be a difference-maker. Christian Harris only appeared in three games this season, but he recorded a sack and 20 tackles in those games. He, too, can be impactful.
An underrated injury for Houston to have to deal with is John Metchie's shoulder injury. With both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell out for the season, Metchie is Houston's WR2 behind Nico Collins. If he has to sit out, that puts more pressure on Robert Woods and, perhaps, Diontae Johnson to step up.