Full 2025 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times and full bracket
Week 18 had some intrigue coming into it due to the race for home field advantage in the NFC playoffs and a few division titles on the line, but the intensity will ratchet up with the start of the postseason on Saturday.
The NFL officially announced the postseason schedule for Wild Card Weekend during the first quarter of Game 272 between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, which will see the winner get the all important first-round bye and the loser head to Los Angeles for Wild Card Weekend.
NFL Playoff Schedule For Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) at Houston Texans (10-7) (4:30 p.m. ET On CBS)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (12-5) (8:15 p.m. ET On Amazon Prime)
The AFC will take center stage on the first full day of playoff action as the Texans make their seemingly annual appearance in the 4:30 slot on Saturday as they host the Chargers on CBS in Jim Harbaugh's first postseason game with Los Angeles. The night cap will mark Amazon Prime's first ever playoff game and they got a good one with the third meeting between the Steelers and Ravens, who split their two regular season matchups.
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Denver Broncos (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (13-4) (1:00 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Washington Commanders (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) (8:15 p.m. ET on NBC)
The last 1:00 game of the NFL season comes on Sunday as the Broncos go to Buffalo for their first playoff game since Super Bowl 50 against the Bills. That game will be CBS' second of the weekend while FOX gets to broadcast Packers-Eagles in the prime 4:30 p.m. slot on Sunday afternoon. NBC is in its usual Sunday night slot for Jayden Daniels' playoff debut against Baker Mayfield and the NFC South champion Buccaneers.
Monday, Jan. 13
- Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings (14-3) at Los Angeles Rams (10-7) (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC)
The final game of Wild Card weekend will see the loser of Game 272 hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who dropped to the four seed after losing in Seattle in Week 18. There will be a Manningcast on ESPN2 for those who are interested in Peyton and Eli's playoff commentary.
The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season 15-2 and received a first round bye on the AFC side of the bracket. They await the lowest seeded team remaining with the Divisional Round schedule expected to be finalized by Sunday night of Wild Card Weekend.