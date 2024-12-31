Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 18?
The NFL season is coming down to the wire and there has been plenty of drama on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Week 17 saw the league make an excellent flex decision, removing the originally scheduled Browns-Dolphins clash in favor of a Falcons-Commanders matchup dripping with playoff implications and were rewarded with an overtime thriller as Washington won to secure a playoff spot in Jayden Daniels' rookie year.
With a lot of the playoff spots already wrapped up prior to Week 18, there was no guarantee that NBC would get a game with a ton of stakes for both teams. Fortunately for football fans, the way Week 17 played out set up a doozy for Game 272.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 18?
- Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (14-2)
- Date: Jan. 5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
The NFL has set up arguably the biggest Sunday night game in league history as the Vikings and Lions square off in Detroit to end the regular season. The game will not only decide the NFC North title, but also hand home-field advantage throughout the playoffs to the winner, with the loser dropping to the No. 5 seed.
Minnesota continued its remarkable year in Week 17, holding on to complete a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers to improve to 14-2 on the season. In most other years, that would be good enough to wrap up home-field by itself, but the 2024 NFC North has been one of the strongest divisions in league history.
Detroit took care of business against San Francisco on Monday night to improve to 14-2, but they will have one less day of rest than Minnesota in this critical matchup. These teams met earlier in the season with the Lions escaping Minneapolis with a 31-29 thriller back in late October.