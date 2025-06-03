3 coaches who could lead the Knicks to the Finals next season

In a shocking development, the New York Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, ending a five-year tenure that saw the franchise return to prominence. Thibodeau, the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year, led the Knicks to four playoff appearances in five seasons, including back-to-back 50-win campaigns and their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

Still, the decision to move on stemmed from an internal belief: the Knicks had plateaued under Thibodeau. His coaching style, defined by an overreliance on the starting five, left the team’s bench stagnant — especially evident in the 2025 playoffs, where New York had one of the worst offensive benches in the league.

Following a disappointing six-game loss to the Indiana Pacers, the message from the front office was clear: it’s time for a new voice in the locker room. Now, Leon Rose and James Dolan face perhaps their most important decision yet — hiring a coach who can guide the most talented Knicks roster in recent history to championship heights.

Here are three coaching candidates that can lead the Knicks to an NBA title.

3. Michael Malone

Just weeks before the Denver Nuggets locked in their playoff spot, Michael Malone was surprisingly let go. The 2023 NBA champion now finds himself in search of a new opportunity, and New York might be the perfect landing spot.

Malone’s coaching DNA — defensive grit, veteran trust, and disciplined rotations—closely mirrors that of Thibodeau. That similarity could be a double-edged sword. Unless the Knicks prioritize building up their bench depth, they may risk repeating the same pattern that led to Thibodeau’s dismissal.

That said, Malone brings championship pedigree and a proven system, and he’s no stranger to the Knicks organization, having begun his NBA coaching journey as a Knicks assistant and scout.

2. Frank Vogel

Though it’s been a quiet year for Frank Vogel, his name still holds weight in NBA coaching circles. He won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 and most recently coached the Phoenix Suns through a tumultuous, injury-riddled season that ended in a first-round sweep by Minnesota.

Despite that setback, Vogel remains a coach with a strong defensive mindset and the experience to manage a talent-loaded roster. His approach could complement a Knicks team with a playoff-ready core, and if paired with the right offensive-minded assistants, Vogel could help maximize the team’s existing foundation while boosting its championship outlook.

1. Johnnie Bryant

Sometimes the best solution is the one you already know. Johnnie Bryant, a former Knicks assistant and current Cavaliers assistant, is emerging as the most intriguing option. A finalist for the Suns’ head coaching vacancy, Bryant spent four seasons under Thibodeau in New York, helping develop the team’s younger players and build their current identity.

Now, with his contract up in Cleveland and New York looking for a fresh voice, Bryant could represent the perfect bridge between continuity and innovation. He’s well-liked by players, highly respected around the league, and understands the Knicks’ internal culture better than any outside candidate.

If the goal is to inject new energy without overhauling everything that’s been built, Bryant is the most logical — and perhaps ideal — choice.