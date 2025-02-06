3 contenders that should be ready to pounce on Dennis Schroder if he hits buyout market
By Lior Lampert
Somehow, the Utah Jazz worm into virtually every major NBA trade. This time, they were involved in the four-team megadeal that sent disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Utah landed veteran combo guard Dennis Schroder and a 2031 second-round pick from the Heat in exchange for recently acquired 39-year-old forward P.J. Tucker. It was a shrewd move by the Jazz, though the former's tenure with his new team will ostensibly be short-lived.
Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape/ESPN, the Jazz "are not expected to keep" Schroder. However, it's unclear whether they will re-route him again or buy out the remainder of his expiring $13.025 million contract. Regardless, the German floor general is conceivably headed to his fourth club this season in due time. But should Utah opt for the latter of the two avenues, suitors will be lining up to sign him.
Things didn't work out between Schroder and Golden State in what was ultimately a brief tenure, but he's still a solid player. Several squads with championship aspirations could benefit from adding a proven commodity, secondary ball-handler/facilitator and capable scorer/defender like the 31-year-old. Nonetheless, these three prospective landing spots stick out more than others.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are undergoing a drastic midseason makeover following the astonishing Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap. They've effectively changed the construction of their roster overnight. Yet, the pre-blockbuster group was built around an entirely different brand of basketball.
Suddenly, the Lakers need to adjust accordingly on the fly to build a better-fitting supporting cast around Doncic and LeBron James. Los Angeles' latest transactions depleted their already-uninspiring bench, specifically along the perimeter and wings. In comes Schroder, who instantly injects life into a lackluster second unit that ranks 28th in points per game (25.5).
How first-year head coach JJ Redick's new starting five will look around Doncic and James remains to be seen. Assuming he includes Austin Reaves in the lineup for spacing purposes, Gabe Vincent (or Shake Milton) will handle lead-ball duties for Los Angeles' reserves. Neither particularly instill much confidence as table-setters, bucket-getters, or point-of-attack stoppers.
Schroder gives the Lakers someone trustworthy to run the show when Doncic, James and Reaves share the floor. He can also share the backcourt with them and operate off-ball if needed. Los Angeles can instantly lean on him to assume a large role and log heavy minutes. Frankly, they can't say the same for many (if any) of their current backups, excluding Dorian-Finney Smith.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Like the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks made a considerable adjustment by sending longtime franchise cornerstone Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. Moreover, they shipped seasoned guard Delon Wright to the New York Knicks in the trade.
Wright's departure can be seen as a vote of confidence in third-year alternate Ryan Rollins. Alternatively and arguably, it was a necessary sacrifice to address Milwaukee's need for frontcourt help since they received former Knicks big man Jericho Sims. Nevertheless, Schroder presents the Bucks with a massive upgrade for a team desperately short of rotational guards.
If the Bucks are serious about competing for a title, which parting ways with Middleton signals, they must not put too much on Rollins' plate. The latter has shown flashes as a three-point shooter and defender, but his playmaking leaves much to be desired.
Middleton's demotion to the bench before heading to Washington leaves the Bucks' second unit vulnerable and without a proper floor general. Schroder would rectify that immediately, giving Milwaukee someone who can start alongside Damian Lillard if they want to shake things up.
1. Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have deployed a Jamal Murray-Russell Westbrook starting backcourt tandem more often than anyone envisioned heading into the 2024-25 campaign. While it's paid dividends, the decision has come at the expense of their bench.
At times, Murray and Westbrook's co-existence has thrust second-year guard Jalen Pickett into a role he's seemingly not ready for (yet). The 2023 second-round pick is an intriguing prospect, but do the Nuggets want to rely on him in high-stakes moments? Probably not, which paves the way for Schroder to enter the mix.
Denver is 27th in nightly bench scoring and assists output (28.1 points and 6.9 dimes per game). They initially brought in Westbrook last offseason to boost the second unit. But the circumstances have changed, leaving them with no choice but to alter their approach or get left in the dust.
Denver has been idle while the rest of the Western Conference has only improved following a wild trade deadline. The Nuggets must do something or risk their rivals passing them by, and Schroder presents a potential opportunity.