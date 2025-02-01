3 contenders who can salvage what's left of Ben Simmons on buyout market
The Brooklyn Nets are firmly committed to the tank, which puts Ben Simmons' immediate future in question. He's a natural buyout candidate in the final year of his rookie-scale max contract, worth $40.3 million.
It has been tough sledding for Simmons ever since leaving Philadelphia. On top of the well-documented "mental health" struggles that plagued him after the Sixers' infamous 2021 postseason flameout, Simmons has been ravaged by nerve injuries in his back.
Once a singularly smooth and explosive athlete at 6-foot-10, Simmons just doesn't move the same way anymore. That quick-twitch ability is a distant memory. He's less inclined to finish around the rim and less capable of handling top-priority defensive assignments.
That said, he's still a 6-foot-10 ball-handler with legitimate playmaking chops. Simmons ranks second in the NBA in assists per 100 possessions. He's averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 55.9 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes. He's not a max contract talent, but there's a useful role player in there. One has to think he'd look even better when optimized on a contender.
There appears to be momentum toward a potential contract buyout after the trade deadline, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
Since he's making more than $12.2 million, Simmons would only be eligible to sign with contenders who sit below the first tax apron under the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement. That does, unfortunately, rule out a potential reunion with the 76ers. It also crosses other noteworthy postseason hopefuls, such as Phoenix, Denver, or Boston, off the list.
That said, here are a few teams that ought to take an interest in Simmons, should he become available.
3. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers rank sixth in the NBA in pace. The front office appears to be cutting costs, rather than adding them, ahead of the trade deadline, but Simmons' minimum contract wouldn't present much of a burden. He can slot nicely into Indiana's second unit, perhaps upgrading the T.J. McConnell minutes (the 76ers fan in me can't process that sentence) and giving the Pacers another transition engine alongside Tyrese Haliburton.
For the longest time, we've speculated about what Simmons might look like next to a "real" point guard, asked to embrace the more forward-centric elements of his skill set. Simmons is not the finisher he once was in Philly (and frankly, he wasn't a great finisher then), but if he's stationed in the dunker spot and used as a screener next to Haliburton, good things might happen. He has the processing skills to operate as a connective passer in the teeth of the defense.
It's hard to work around Simmons' complete aversion to scoring around the basket or behind the 3-point line. He just doesn't take it strong through contact or even pretend to stretch the defense, which puts his postseason utility in perpetual jeopardy. As far as fit, though, Indy's focus on fast-break buckets and 3s makes it a natural home. That Simmons would get to buddy up with McConnell again and potentially contribute on the postseason stage is gravy. It's been too long since Simmons was a real piece on a real team — at least, not one marred in controversy like those KD-era Nets.
2. Atlanta Hawks
Speaking of pace, the Atlanta Hawks rank second in pace and are desperate for frontcourt solutions after Jalen Johnson's season-ending injury. Once upon a time, we were dubbing Johnson 'Ben Simmons lite' in the pre-draft cycle. Those takes have aged in a profoundly strange way, but Simmons would give Atlanta another 6-foot-10 "forward" with ball-handling chops and the ability to put pressure on defenses as a driver.
The Hawks aren't exactly the first team that comes to mind when the phrase "postseason contender" is uttered. Atlanta is 22-26 with seven straight losses under its belt. That said, the Hawks are still in the ninth seed and within striking distance of the sixth-place Heat, who are but two games ahead. Simmons is not a one-for-one Johnson replacement, obviously, but he could stabilize Atlanta's frontcourt over the second half of the season.
Without ownership of their first-round picks for the next few years, the Hawks can't really tank. There's no benefit of bottoming out; Cooper Flagg would just get rerouted to San Antonio. So, the Hawks might as well invest and try to turn this season around. Trae Young can, in theory, set up Simmons for some easy finishes around the basket, while Simmons is frankly better (or at least more interesting) than any of Atlanta's current backup point guard options.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
Finally, Ben Simmons can fulfill the prophecy and embrace his destiny as the "next LeBron James."
All jokes aside, this feels like where it's all heading. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently pointed to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential destination for Simmons. The Cavs rank second in made 3s per game and eighth in pace. As the No. 1 team in the East and the NBA at large, one has to think Cleveland is Simmons' most realistic path to an NBA title, unless he prefers to comforts of OKC.
Cleveland has plenty of playmaking juice between Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cavs are an untimely injury away from disaster on that front. The Cavs also have a fairly robust collection of rotation wings, but none who really occupy Simmons' skill set. His willingness as a ball-mover, while at times bordering on excessive, could help grease the wheels for the NBA's most balanced, beautifully orchestrated unit.
The idea of running out Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Ben Simmons late in games for defensive possessions is rather tantalizing. He's not the switch-everything stopper of yesteryear, but Simmons can still slide his feet on the perimeter and supply sound, fundamental on-ball pressure. The Cavs would have a ton of length to throw at teams when needed, which helps when the backcourt is so small.
If Simmons actually wants a chance at finally putting a ring on his finger, odds are he'd come knocking in Cleveland.