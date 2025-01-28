NBA Rumors: Heat's Jimmy Butler pivot, Brandon Ingram surprise suitor, Cavs buyout targets
The NBA trade deadline is a little over a week away on Feb. 6, which means the rumors are percolating.
Jimmy Butler is the belle of the ball this trade season, with all eyes glued to the Miami Heat superstar-turned-outcast. Once a devout member of the 'Heat Culture' cabal, Butler has since turned his back on Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and the organization he helped reach the NBA Finals — twice.
This is a time-honored tradition for Butler, who has a special knack for creating chaos and forcing his way out of unsatisfactory situations. The 34-year-old's volatile personality and potentially expiring contract make him a risky investment, but the Heat are evidently bottoming out the price in an effort to move on.
Butler won't be the only major piece moved ahead of the deadline, though, with several All-Stars and high-end rotation cogs circling the rumor mill. Here is all the latest scuttlebutt from around the NBA.
NBA Rumors: Cavs could look to Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball on buyout market
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't expected to operate aggressively at the trade deadline. Despite their excellent record and mounting championship odds, there has actually been talk about Cleveland ducking the tax, rather than making additions.
While fans can probably scratch the more ambitious trade targets out of their dream journals, Cleveland has made itself a destination through complete and utter dominance. That means the buyout market could swing heavily in the Cavs' favor, as bought-out vets tend to prioritize winning once financial gains are mitigated.
We won't know the full scope of the buyout market for a few more weeks, but a two potential candidates stand out in Cleveland, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in 2016, and Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 pick in 2017, have seen their careers taken sudden and unexpected turns over the last few years. Simmons dealt with the mental health fallout of his departure from Philadelphia and subsequent back injuries, while Ball has spent the last three years rehabbing a chronic knee issue, which required an unprecedented procedure.
Both are operating a few notches below their career peaks, but both remain plenty talented. Simmons and Ball are uniquely tall playmakers, allowing them to operate as either connective wings or backup point guards in Cleveland. Ball feels like the more desirable target due to his shooting acumen, but Simmons can still defend a few positions and he would add even more to Cleveland's frontcourt size advantage.
NBA Rumors: Raptors are 'team to watch' in Brandon Ingram trade sweepstakes
In the most shocking development of the NBA season... Masai Ujiri is interested in a long, versatile wing.
All jokes aside, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a "team to watch" in the Brandon Ingram sweepstakes, which Marc Stein qualifies as "the most significant development in weeks" when it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans' All-Star. Ingram has been dealing with trade rumors since the summer, but a stark lack of interest league-wide has stalled those conversations.
Toronto is certainly an odd landing spot at first glance. The Raptors own the sixth-worst record in the NBA and are clearly angling for Cooper Flagg, not trying to get back into the postseason mix. It has been a tough campaign all around up north, with Scottie Barnes missing significant time and the rest of the supporting cast struggling to carry its weight.
The Raptors are a rather expensive roster for how poorly it all fits together, so trading for another expensive star — on the eve of his free agency, no less — would qualify as a bold, maybe even dumb move. Ingram's playmaking and scoring chops would make a fascinating complement to Scottie Barnes, but to what end? That duo isn't nearly good enough to elevate the Raptors to contention, and Toronto would need to doll out the inevitable long-term extension when the season ends.
Ingram is probably better than his muted trade market suggests, but past postseason flameouts have understandably tainted his reputation. He's a quintessential modern wing on paper, listed 6-foot-9 with stretchy arms, a gorgeous pull-up jumper, and a real knack for setting up teammates. Inconsistency, both as a shooter and a decision-maker, tends to bite Ingram at the worst times, though. He's also a clear victim of the new CBA, which punishes expensive rosters and discourages errant investments.
The Raptors need to be shedding pieces, not adding them, but evidently, we ought to keep our eyes peeled for an Ingram-Toronto trade.
NBA Rumors: Heat interested in Julius Randle as Jimmy Butler saga hits boiling point
The Heat are expected to shove Jimmy Butler out the door as soon as possible. The situation has become too toxic for their liking, with Pat Riley lowering his asking price and positioning Butler to embark on a new venture sooner than later.
Where he'll end up, nobody knows. We do know the list of teams has grown since Miami dropped the price, however, with Golden State and Philadelphia suddenly in the mix. Another potential destination? The Minnesota Timberwolves, who'd need to work some cap magic to reunite with their misbegotten former star.
Trading Karl-Anthony Towns at least opens the door for Butler to accept a return to Minnesota, and he feels like a kindred spirit with Anthony Edwards (although I'm skeptical of Butler and Rudy Gobert becoming best buds). The obvious centerpiece of any trade(s) to get Butler to Minnesota is Julius Randle. There's interest from Miami, per SNY's Ian Begley.
This is still notable even if Butler doesn't land in Minnesota, of course. There have been rumblings of a potential four or five-team trade to deposit Butler in Phoenix. Whether it's the Suns or another mystery team, there's a good chance trading a player with Butler's salary requires more than two teams to work out all the financials. Even if Butler is traded independently, the Heat could circle back to Randle in a separate trade.
Now, this report probably has Heat fans a little weary. Randle has been a notorious tough sell in Minnesota due to his lackluster defense and infuriating shot selection. That said, if ever there was a coach to get the most out of Randle — who is, to his credit, a two-time All-NBA forward — it's Spoelstra. The Heat are as good a spot as any for Randle, but he's certainly a far cry from Butler.