3 players Cowboys fans should be following at the NFL Draft combine

The 2025 NFL Draft Combine is underway, giving scouts and fans a closer look at the next crop of NFL stars.

As the testing and interviews continue in Indianapolis, we’ve got three names Dallas Cowboys fans might want to keep an eye on: Alfred Collins, Mykel Williams, and Nick Emmanwori. Each of these prospects would address a specific need for the Cowboys, and their performances at the NFL Combine could make them prime targets for Dallas once April's NFL Draft arrives.

Alfred Collins, Texas, Defensive Tackle

Defensive line play has long been a cornerstone for Dallas, but they’ve lacked consistency in the middle for a while. That’s where Alfred Collins comes in. The University of Texas defensive tackle measured in at an imposing 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds, with a wingspan of 85 inches. His physical tools and skills make him a great fit for the Cowboys’ defensive needs.

At 6-foot-5 and well over 300 pounds, Collins checks all the boxes for an NFL-caliber DT. His size allows him to absorb double teams with ease, freeing up linebackers to clean up plays. Collins also showed elite upper body strength, which will help him dominate against interior offensive linemen. His sheer physicality could instantly improve the Cowboys' run defense. Speaking of run defense, Collins should be one of the best in his class in this department. At Texas, he was known for his ability to clog running lanes and hold his ground against power run schemes.

While Collins has earned his reputation as a run-stuffer, he has the making of a pretty good interior pass rusher, too. His agility and ability to generate pocket pressure during pass-rushing drills opened eyes. For the Cowboys, who have struggled with getting consistent pressure from the interior, Collins offers versatility. Adding him to a line that already boasts Micah Parsons on the edge would give Dallas a more dynamic pass rush.

Mykel Williams, Georgia, Defensive End

The Cowboys thrive on an aggressive defense, especially off the edges and Mykel Williams could help keep that tradition going. As an edge rusher from Georgia, Williams (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) offers the length, speed, and power to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Despite sitting out combine drills due to a lingering ankle injury, Williams’ potential is undeniable.

Even without active participation at the combine, Williams' size and athleticism generated buzz. His frame and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage allow him to take on larger offensive tackles. Though he won’t participate on the field in Indianapolis, scouts point to his college game tape, where his quick burst and lateral flexibility consistently stood out. When it comes down to it, teams want football players, not workout warriors.

Williams’ upside can’t be overlooked, even with limited combine participation. His college tape at Georgia shows elite technique and a knack for disrupting plays in the backfield. These attributes, combined with his ability to set the edge against the run, make him one of the most balanced edge defenders in the 2025 draft class.

Dallas has already shown interest in Williams, meeting him at the combine. His pass-rushing abilities align with their defensive philosophy. Pairing him with Parsons on the edge could give Dallas another fearsome NFL duo. This is even more important now with Demarcus Lawrence likely on his way out of Big D.

Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina

In today’s NFL, defenses rely heavily on safeties who can play all over the field. Nick Emmanwori, the standout safety from South Carolina, fits that mold perfectly. Standing at 6’3” and 227 pounds, he combines size, speed, and football IQ to offer elite versatility. Emmanwori’s hybrid skill set could make him a game-changer in the Cowboys’ secondary.

Emmanwori’s ability to line up at different spots on the field is an asset, although he’ll likely spend most of his time playing in the box at the next level. During the 2024 season, he tallied four interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes. He’s a playmaker, plain and simple.

As a top-tier athlete, Emmanwori has predicted he’ll run a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash at the combine. That is scary fast for a man of his size. Emmanwori’s speed allows him to cover a ton of ground, whether he’s ranging deep in zone coverage or closing quickly on ball carriers. For a Cowboys defense that needs more speed, adding Emmanwori could have an immediate impact.

Some analysts have compared Emmanwori to former Seattle Seahawks star Cam Chancellor due to his physical presence and playmaking ability. These lofty comparisons highlight his potential to be a difference-maker in the NFL. With the Cowboys needing a versatile defensive back, Emmanwori could be a perfect fit.