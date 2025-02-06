3 Cowboys who showed the most encouraging improvement in 2024
By Criss Partee
In 2024 the Dallas Cowboys had a season filled with adversity, adjustments and flat-out bad luck. Despite facing injuries and seemingly misstep after misstep, several players stepped up their game in ways that injected confidence into the team's outlook.
Among these, Rico Dowdle, DeMarvion Overshown, and KaVontae Turpin delivered significant improvements that caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. All three players showed that brighter days could be on the horizon in Dallas.
Rico Dowdle: From backup to workhorse
For years, Rico Dowdle was merely a backup player who could fill in but never take charge. That narrative shifted dramatically in 2024. With Tony Pollard out of the picture and Ezekiel Elliott taking on a more specialized role (then eventually gone as well), Dowdle made the most of his opportunities, solidifying his place as a key performer in the Cowboys’ offensive scheme.
Dowdle’s numbers tell the story. He rushed for 1.079 yards (his first 1,000-yard campaign), two rushing touchdowns, and an efficient 4.6 yards per carry. In comparison to 2023, where he had fewer than 361 yards on the ground, Dowdle’s leap is a testament to his perseverance. Dowdle also added value in the passing game, snagging 239 receptions for 249 yards and three TDs. Not bad for a player who, in years past, might not have even made the stat sheet consistently.
Perhaps the most glaring example of Dowdle’s improvement came durnig a three-week span where he rushed 112, 131 and 149 yards (career-high) consecutively. He turned what was supposed to be a running back by committee approach into an argument for feature-back responsibilities.
Dowdle’s emergence gave the Cowboys a degree of offensive flexibility they sorely needed. Instead of relying solely on CeeDee Lamb in the passing game for every explosive play, Dowdle's patience, vision, and tough runs allowed Dallas to display a certain level of pop in the backfield. Now all Dallas needs to do is make sure they don't lose Dowdle in free agency.
DeMarvion Overshown: An unexpected standout
When the Cowboys drafted DeMarvion Overshown in 2023, expectations were tempered. After all, many rookies, especially linebackers, tend to take time to adjust to the NFL's speed and complexity. But after recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him in 2023, Overshown exploded onto the scene in 2024, proving why Dallas took a chance on him in the third round.
Despite missing a few games this season, Overshown racked up 90 tackles (56 solo), five sacks, and eight tackles for loss in his debut campaign. His sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts as a run-stopper were obvious, but perhaps his biggest asset was his adaptability. Whether sniffing out screen passes or dropping into coverage against tight ends, he showed a versatility that’s rare for a first-year player.
It’s hard not to dream big for Overshown. If his first year was any indication, Overshown has the potential to be the Cowboys’ next great defensive player for years to come. Health will remain a key factor, but Overshown is already proving that patience pays off. With veteran mentorship and another offseason to polish his game, he could be just what Dallas needs to shore up the middle of its defense.
KaVontae Turpin: More than a return specialist
KaVontae Turpin’s speed always made him a dangerous return man, but in 2024, the Cowboys unlocked an entirely new dimension to his game as an offensive weapon. Turpin evolved from being a specialist to a more legitimate contributor in the passing game, becoming a player opposing defenses had to account for on the field.
Turpin’s transformation was striking. Turpin reeled in 31 catches for 420 yards and two TDs, more than tripling his production in receiving yards from the previous year. Improved route running and ability to create yards after the catch helped Turpin carve out a niche in the Cowboys’ offense. And Turpin was still such a huge threat on special teams that he was named to his second Pro Bowl and first-time All-Pro selection.
What makes Turpin such an asset now is his unpredictability. Whether lining up in the slot, running jet sweeps, or returning punts, his ability to turn small plays into big gains creates matchup nightmares for opposing teams. With Turpin stretching the field, the rest of the Cowboys’ offensive weapons, like CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle, become even more dangerous. Turpin’s expanded role is a blueprint for what the modern NFL values, which is speed and versatility.