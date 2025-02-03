Don't let Jerry Jones see the Cowboys own terrible Luka Doncic-like trade proposal
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the dead of night on Saturday. The reasoning behind the move was strange enough, as Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison claimed 'defense wins championships', all the while closing his team's championship window. Anthony Davis is 31 and Kyrie Irving is 33. Doncic is 25 years old, and one of the five best players in the league when healthy. Dallas went to the NBA Finals just last season.
The Cowboys can only dream of such success, as their last Super Bowl run came in the 1990's, before many members of the current roster were even born. Dallas has survived on name brand alone, and remains one of the largest fanbases in the sport. Jerry Jones loves the spotlight a little too much, and it's why we would've assumed he'd be the only one crazy enough to trade his best and most marketable asset for pennies on the dollar. He did just hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, but that pales in comparison to dealing Luka.
So, how could Jerry one-up Harrison and the Mavs? I present to you one of the most shocking trade proposals we've ever seen, courtesy of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
Jerry Jones can make his own Luka Doncic trade for the Cowboys
Take a deep breath, Cowboys fans. I promise it's not real. First, I'm not sure if either team would make this trade. As great as Parsons would be on the Ravens defense, he doesn't fix their secondary. Flowers, Van Noy and a 2025 first rounder are a lot to give up for a player who still needs a contract extension, and a lucrative one at that.
And as for Dallas, we can only hope Stephen Jones or someone within the organization would stop Jerry before he hung up the phone. Parsons is one of the most recognizable defenders in the sport, playing for the most lucrative brand in the NFL. Trading him to Baltimore, of all place, would hurt everyone involved.
Parsons is a generational talent at his position and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The Cowboys are going to have to pay him eventually, or risk losing Parsons for nothing. That is the chord Knox is playing with this trade offer.
Yet, the Ravens are more than one Parsons away from seriously contending with the Chiefs in the playoffs. They need more depth and affordable talent, so dealing away their first-round pick does more harm than good.
The Cowboys are unlikely to deal Parsons anytime soon, unless they prefer the next protest occur on their turf.