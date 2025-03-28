The Chicago Cubs have a loaded roster, and they're projected to win the National League Central because of it. Jed Hoyer isn't always the most popular man in town, but he's made some solid additions over the last year or so and the vibes are high in the Windy City.

It's going to take a lot for the Cubs to come out of the National League with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and a few other talented teams looking ready to win the World Series. But the Cubs have the roster to be successful, and the fan base knows it.

Manager Craig Counsell has a very talented group led by a deep pitching staff and superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. But among these players are stars who are entering their final season with the club. Whether it be because they're entering free agency next offseason or they're a trade candidate, multiple top players on the Cubs roster won't be back next season.

3. INF Justin Turner

Out of all three players on this list, this one might be the biggest layup. Turner is 40 years old and nearing the end of his career. He found a job as a backup infielder for the Cubs, but it's likely going to be his only year with the team.

Turner, 40, was solid last year with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He slashed .259/.354/.383 between the two teams, good for an OPS+ of 114. The veteran infielder has posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in each season since 2012, an impressive streak that spans more than a decade at this point.

But Father Time catches up to everybody. There are very few players in the history of the game who play baseball at a high level into their 40s. Turner has the chance to be one of them, but it's not likely.

He didn't receive a lot of attention in free agency before landing with the Cubs. As he enters free agency again at the end of the year, it's more likely that he retires than find a new team.

2. RHP Jameson Taillon

The Cubs have a solid pitching staff with some top prospects banging on the door of the big leagues, too. Pitchers Cade Horton and Brandon Birdsell both look like they'll be ready for the Majors at some point this season, which could create a problem at the big-league level. Chicago has also been connected to trade candidates like Sandy Alcántara and Dylan Cease, among others.

Chicago will need to move on from one of their veteran starters, either this season or during the offseason, especially if they add a pitcher via a trade. The most likely option to be moved is Jameson Taillon.

Taillon, 33, has been solid with the Cubs for the last two seasons, but he was especially good last year. The righty held an ERA of 3.27 in 28 starts for the Cubs, good for a WAR north of 2.0.

But he's entering the final year of his contract next season and he's set to make nearly $20 million. The Cubs could look to clear that cap space off their books and free up a spot in the rotation for a top prospect or trade piece.

1. OF Kyle Tucker

Cubs fans are not going to be happy about this one.

Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in a blockbuster trade for Isaac Paredes and top prospect Cam Smith. And the deal is already aging like milk: Paredes is a promising young corner infielder for the Astros, while Smith surprised everyone by making the Opening Day roster after a scorching spring. Both have the potential to be plus contributors, and Tucker is on an expiring contract.

When the Cubs acquired Tucker it looked like a serious win-now move, and that could still happen. Chicago could go on to win the World Series this year before Tucker hits free agency and the deal would always be worth it to Chicago.

But with Tucker entering free agency this offseason, there's almost no chance he re-signs with the Cubs.

The biggest contract the Cubs have ever given out in free agency was worth $184 million over eight years. Tucker is likely going to look for a deal worth well over $400 million, with some experts predicting he'll eclipse the $500 million mark with some deferred money. The Cubs won't come close to matching that number, so 2025 is likely to be the superstar outfielder's only season with the club.