3 Devin Brown transfer destinations that will make Ryan Day look foolish
Another quarterback is on the move in college football. Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown announced he’s heading into the portal, but will remain with the team during the College Football Playoff run, according to Pete Nakos at On3.
He’s the latest quarterback that has announced he’s looking for a new team in what’s shaping up to be a loaded quarterback class in the portal. Brown hasn’t played much at Ohio State, but his stock might not be as high as some of the other quarterbacks in the portal.
Brown was supposed to be the quarterback after C.J. Stroud and even Kyle McCord. He never beat out either quarterback and was then replaced with Will Howard this year too. That could be a red flag for teams looking for a replacement.
That said, because he is an Ohio State quarterback, he could very well end up on a contender. It worked out for Joe Burrow. Burrow didn’t play hardly at all during his time, getting passed over for three years.
We saw how that went. No, I’m not saying Brown is anything close to what Burrow was. But it wouldn't be outlandish to think he could land somewhere, get the chance he’s been waiting on and take off.
Here’s a few landing spots that would make Ryan Day foolish for not rocking with Brown after continuously passing over him.
3) It would be grossly ironic if he went to Syracuse to replace Kyle McCord, leading them to ACC superiority
Fran Brown might be the most grateful coach in college football. He wasted no time giving Dabo Swinney gratitude after Syracuse beat Miami to send Clemson to the ACC championship game and eventual CFP appearance.
Before then, he thanked Ohio State for getting Kyle McCord from the transfer portal. How ironic if Devin Brown followed suit to the Orange and built off what McCord started.
I wouldn’t even be surprised if that’s who Fran Brown made a priority target, if nothing more, to rub it in Ohio State’s face. Especially Ryan Day. The so-called “quarterback guru” that has struggled to produce his own quarterback prospects since taking over the Buckeyes.
This would be a slap to the face for Day and Ohio State that would feel 10-times harder than Michigan stealing Kirk Herbstreit’s son from right under their nose.
2) Curt Cignetti can have the last laugh next season if Indiana gets Brown and then beats Ohio State
There’s a budding rivalry between Day and Curt Cignetti after the first meeting between the coaches in Big Ten play this season. If Cignetti turned to the portal to replace Kurtis Rourke and went after Devin Brown as the replacement, Day would have to be kicking himself.
And if Cignetti wins the game, Day might not even make it to his sixth appearance in The Game as a head coach. It wouldn’t necessarily be an ideal landing spot for Brown. But it could certainly be exciting when the two match up.
1) Devin Brown thriving at LSU would make it two quarterbacks during Ryan Day’s time at Ohio State that darted for the Big Easy
It would be deja vu for Ryan Day if Devin Brown went to LSU, became the starter and ended up thriving at LSU. First it was Joe Burrow and then Devin Brown. That would be the ultimate gut-punch for a coach who’s known for getting quality quarterbacks.
If he was so good, how could he have lost another quarterback that outplayed the one he chose. Again these are all hypothetical and more options that would have Day kicking himself.
But what if Brown did end up at one of these schools? How could Day ever forgive himself for messing up the one thing he’s supposed to be good at. And if the new quarterback he brings in or turns to down the depth chart, doesn’t look well, it would question if he’s truly the right coach.
He already can’t beat the one team he’s supposed to now. What if he can’t choose the right quarterback either?