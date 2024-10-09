3 Dodgers under the most pressure ahead of NLDS elimination game
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion this past offseason on several players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez with the goal of winning the World Series.
While they faced several challenges throughout the regular season, the Dodgers looked like a team capable of winning it all. Their 98-64 record wasn't just the best in the National League, but it was the best mark in all of baseball. They won yet another division title and clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NL.
Despite the successful regular season, the Dodgers are in grave danger of coming up short again in October. They trail in the NLDS two games to one against the San Diego Padres, and with one more loss, they'd head home earlier than anyone could've imagined.
Everyone on this Dodgers team faces immense pressure to avoid the early and embarrassing exit, but some are facing more pressure than others.
3) Mookie Betts needs another big game for the Dodgers to keep their season alive
Mookie Betts finally broke out of his well-documented postseason slump. He launched a home run just beyond Jurickson Profar's reach to give the Dodgers an early lead. That lead wouldn't last long, of course, but Betts breaking out of his 0-for-23 postseason slump was encouraging to see. He even tacked on a third-inning single.
If the Dodgers are going to win this game and keep their season alive, they're going to need their offense to come through. This team is built around its stars, and Betts is right in the middle of that.
He busted out of his slump, so perhaps we'll now see Mookie go on a heater. We know what kind of player he's been in the regular season over the course of his career. It's been time for Betts to match that in October, and he knows that.
2) The fate of Game 4 of the NLDS might rest in Dave Roberts' hands
The Dodgers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries, particularly in their starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Gavin Stone are only five of many injured starting pitchers on this team. Because of where their rotation is at, Game 4 is going to be a bullpen game for Los Angeles.
Obviously, the fact that it's a bullpen game puts immense pressure on the bullpen to come through, but an argument can be made that even more pressure is on Dave Roberts' shoulders. He's the one who has to push the right buttons to get the Dodgers 27 outs against a loaded Padres lineup. That's easier said than done.
Roberts has to know at this point that his job security could be minimal. If the Dodgers exit the postseason early again, especially after the offseason they just had, that could mean bad news for the veteran skipper. He has to manage the game of his life on Wednesday.
1) Big money comes with major expectations for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani might only be making $2 million annually for the next decade, but he has $680 million coming his way from 2034-2044. He's making all of that money because of how electric of a player he is.
For the regular season, Ohtani lived up to the billing and then some. No, he wasn't pitching, but he happened to be the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.
Ohtani got off to a good start in his postseason debut, recording two hits in five at-bats, including a three-run homer in the Dodgers' Game 1 victory. Since then, he has just one hit in his last eight at-bats including four strikeouts. That's not good enough.
Ohtani has had a ton of success against Dylan Cease, San Diego's Game 4 starter, including his Game 1 home run. If Ohtani can set the tone, the Dodgers have a chance to send this series back to Los Angeles. If not, it's going to be extremely difficult for the Dodgers to keep their season alive.