3 dream big men the Lakers need to trade Austin Reaves to get

The Lakers are reportedly not interested in trading Austin Reaves unless it’s for a top-tier big man. Reaves had a career season averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on .460/.377/.877 shooting splits. When he played without LeBron James, those numbers were 27.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. The combo of him, James, and Luka Doncic is one of the best trios in the NBA. Is Reaves worth dealing for some size, though?

It wasn't enough in the postseason, where in the closeout game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert finished with 27 points and 24 rebounds due to James being the tallest player on the court. This has forced the Lakers to be in the market for a center.

As currently constructed, a mid-tier center will be enough to fix the problem, but to become a true force in the west, Reaves is their best trading piece if they want a top-tier center. Here are three dream big men for L.A.

3. Ivica Zubac

Austin Reaves will earn just under $14 million next season, which makes it hard to trade for a 'top tier' center. Ivica Zubac is under contract for the next three seasons, making just $4 million more than Reaves, and perfect one-for-one swap.

The future with the Los Angeles Clippers is questionable. Kawhi Leonard has been consistently injured and unavailable for most of the last few seasons, James Harden is due for an extension, and their championship window continues to narrow.

Zubac, being the Clippers most valuable trading asset, is a prime target for any team if they decide to blow it up. In a dream scenario for the Lakers, they would bring back Zubac, after giving him up for Mike Muscala in 2019, becoming one of the worst trades in the LeBron era.

Zubac is coming off the best season of his career, averaging career bests in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He put up 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 62.8 percent shooting. The Clippers had a third best defensive rating because of his post defense and is expected to be one of the members of the All-Defensive teams.

He fixes everything for the Lakers. In one package they get an elite rebounder, a great post scorer, and one of the best defensive anchors in the league. Zubac would turn their mid-tier defense to a top five defense, while remaining one of the better offensive teams being run by Doncic and James.

2. Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics elimination in the second round and Jayson Tatum's achillies injury puts them in a financial strangle hold for next season. Without Tatum, they are unlikely to compete for a championship but will also be well over the second apron of the luxury tax, if they stay currently constructed.

Kristaps Porzingis will be on the last year of his deal and will be moved this offseason. For the Lakers, they could take a high-risk, high-reward player. Porzingis is a unicorn. Being 7-foot-3 and can space the floor, but has not been healthy, with most of his injury being knee and foot problems and recently an illness.

When he's on the court, he's put up 19.8 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 blocks on .502/.392/.838 shooting splits. His impact in the 2024 NBA Finals was felt immediately in Game 1, helping the Celtics win their first title in 16 years.

If the Lakers can swap Porzingis and Reaves, it would fix problems on both sides. The Celtics will have an All-Star level player who will be healthy in the absence of both Porzingis and Tatum. The Lakers take a risk on the upside of a healthy Porzingis, providing rim protection, floor spacing, and forcing mismatches.

Another risk that factors in, Porzingis and Doncic played together in Dallas, where Porzingis was not used correctly. Given how he was used in Boston, and JJ Redick's IQ, they will work better together. Taking advantage of mismatches on the pick and roll, where Porzingis can post up on the guards, or taking 30-foot threes. Either way, if he can stay healthy, that makes the Lakers much better than they were going into the postseason.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

As far-fetched as it might be, if there is an even a glimpse of a chance for the Lakers to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, best believe they will attempt to land Antetokounmpo. Forming a big three with Doncic, James, and Antetokounmpo, would be one of the most polarizing trios in the history of basketball.

Financially speaking, it would be almost impossible to pull it off. Not only will the Lakers give up Reaves, but they will have to give up Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith, who are key role players. If James declines his player option and takes a team friendly deal, then it would be more than worth it to give up those assets.

The problem of pairing two megastars in their prime, and having James, is deciding who is the alpha. James will take a step back because he would be turning 41, but both Antetokounmpo and Doncic are ball dominant and high usage players. Great players always find a way to figure it out.

Antetokounmpo was an MVP finalist, making this the seventh straight year being a top four vote getter in the MVP race, and likely his seventh consecutive first team All-NBA selection. He averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.2 blocks and shot 60.1 percent from the field. This is the second time a player has averaged 30 points on 60 percent shooting, and he did first last year.

He is the best two-way player in basketball. As the Lakers are constructed, he'd become a point-center more than the point-forward and with Luka will have more post-up and off ball opportunities. The Lakers want superstars, and they could swap Reaves for a top two player in the league, they will.