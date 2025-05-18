Giannis Antetokounmpo's meeting date has Bucks fans fearing the worst

Giannis Antetokounmpo has two options this offseason: force his way to a new team, or brace for another disappointing season with the Milwaukee Bucks. While Giannis' loyalty to Milwaukee has been admirable, we always knew he would open the door for a trade if things ever fell apart. Well, consider things fallen apart.

The Bucks lost in five to the Indiana Pacers, their second straight postseason exit at the hands of their Central Division rivals. Giannis put up gaudy numbers throughout the series, but he was absent much help. When Damian Lillard suffered a ruptured Achilles in the waning minutes of Game 4, that was a wrap.

Giannis has not made a firm decision on his future yet, but the nine-time All-Star is set to meet with Bucks officials next week to discuss what comes next, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. This is probably our most consequential "Hayne's Brief" to date.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks set date to discuss his future with franchise

This feels like the prelude to a trade request. It's difficult to envision a productive path forward for Giannis in Milwaukee. As much as fans want him to stay — and as good as it is for basketball when small markets flourish — this Bucks team has reached the end of the road.

The Bucks are out of options. Point blank. Lillard is expected to miss all of next season, which is effectively $53 million in dead money for Milwaukee. The Bucks are a second apron team with zero flexibility to add talent through free agency. The rest of the roster is comprised of aging vets on the decline. Brook Lopez, their third-best player, is a free agent with ample incentive to look elsewhere.

Milwaukee does not have a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, nor control of their next five years of first round capital. That complicates a rebuild, as Milwaukee cannot tank fruitfully, but it also means the Bucks cannot add young, cost-controlled contributors on rookie deals. Nor can the Bucks trade first-round picks for immediate upgrades. The Kyle Kuzma trade was a whiff. There just isn't much here.

Antetokounmpo can still opt to run it back with a bad team, maybe compete for a bottom-four seed, and finish his career out in one spot, as so many stars dream of. But he still wants a ring. He wants to win. Giannis has made his competitive aspirations clear above all else, and there's no way to accomplish those goals in a Bucks uniform right now.

It really feels like the best path for both sides is a trade. At 30 years old and with two seasons left on his contract, Antetokounmpo can return a historic haul on the trade front. If the Bucks don't want to rebuild, Milwaukee can get multiple starting-level players from a contender looking to take the next step. If the Bucks would prefer a more patient approach, then roping the New Orleans Pelicans into a trade and attempting to reroute Milwaukee's 2026 and 2027 picks to their original home feels doable.

These are dark times in the Bucks fanbase. Sometimes, the end of an era sneaks up on you. Nothing is set in stone, but do not count on Giannis wearing Cream City colors on his chest next season. It's a bad bet.