3 Dylan Cease trade destinations if the Padres can’t land Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease enters the final year of his contract with the San Diego Padres at the peak of his powers.
Around this time last year, Cease was on the move — from the Chicago White Sox to the sunny shores of San Diego, where he emerged as a bonafide Cy Young candidate for the NL's most underrated contender.
It was not all smooth sailing, but after the All-Star break, Cease was quite possibly the nastiest pitcher in baseball (complimentary). He finished the season with a 3.47 ERA across 33 starts, striking out 224. The hard-throwing righty put a bumpy 2023 season behind him and assuaged all concerns about his future. Now 29 years old, Cease is a proper No. 1 ace in the middle of his prime. If the Padres decide it's time to move on, the line will be long.
Roki Sasaki's free agency hangs over this whole situation like a dark cloud. Landing Sasaki could give San Diego the peace of mind to cut bait with Cease. Or, whiffing on Sasaki could lead San Diego to take more drastic evasive maneuvers in the face of steep postseason odds. Especially if the 23-year-old fireballer signs upstate with the Dodgers.
Really, either way you slice it, a Cease trade feels likely — if not now, then midseason, especially if the Padres aren't doing well in the NL West. San Diego probably won't spend what is necessary to keep him around, so it's only responsible to test the market.
Here's where Cease might end up.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox began the offseason with grand ambitions.
First, it was Juan Soto. Then, it was to sign two of the top free agent aces — Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell. When all those options fell through, Boston made a smart pivot to Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox are dripping with trade ammo and motivated enough financially to extend Crochet, whose youth makes him an appealing cornerstone in Boston's revamped rotation.
There's still room for the Red Sox to improve, though, especially with the Yankees operating so aggressively in free agency. The AL East is wide-open after Juan Soto's departure, but the Red Sox have perhaps the most ground to make up. The return of Lucas Giolito in 2025 will help, but Cease would take the Red Sox' rotation to the next level. All of a sudden, Boston has two potential Cy Young candidates to lead the way — and two of MLB's most dominant arms.
Both Cease and Crochet pack a major punch in the strikeout department. Whereas Crochet has some real durability concerns, Cease is among the most dependable workhorses in baseball. He has made at least 32 starts and pitched 165-plus innings in four straight seasons. This would be money for the Red Sox.
2. New York Mets
The New York Mets are poking around Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which is proof positive that Steve Cohen, David Stearns, and the upper brass still plan on being aggressive after the Juan Soto signing. That may not extend to Pete Alonso, but Cease is a different beast. The Mets' rotation needs work after an offseason overhaul, and Cease would give New York a bonafide No. 1 in a division brimming with high-level pitchers.
Spencer Strider and Chris Sale in Atlanta. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in Philadelphia. The Mets are up to snuff with most teams offensively, but unless the pitching staff outperforms expectations, New York could run into trouble once the playoffs arrive. Sean Manaea's return is a huge boon, but placing full faith in Frankie Montas or Clay Holmes in October feels like an error in judgement.
The Mets aren't short on quality prospects to cough up in a trade, and the ability to outspend all challengers should reassure the Mets of their chances to re-sign Cease in the offseason. That contract is the barrier to entry for most interested clubs. It's just not a hindrance for the Mets. Put Cease on that team, with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea behind him in the rotation, and New York has the feel of a proper World Series threat.
1. Chicago Cubs
Why not a return to Chicago?
Cease's tenure with the White Sox was a mixed bag, but his individual success was undeniable. The Chicago Cubs can offer a real chance to contend in the NL Central. Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga form a compelling one-two punch atop the rotation, but pitching depth is a huge weak point in Jed Hoyer's roster. Cease would cover up a lot of holes with his durability, not to mention his all-world stuff.
On the surface, the Cubs are serious about taking the next step this season. The Kyle Tucker trade was bold, not least of all because Tucker — like Cease — is a free agent next winter. If the Cubs weren't semi-confident in retaining him long term, that trade would be woefully irresponsible. Chicago gave up a 25-year-old All-Star and multiple prospects to land Tucker. Cease won't come cheap either, and again, there's no point in trading for him without the intention of re-signing him.
Should we trust the Cubs to hand big-money extensions to both Kyle Tucker and Dylan Cease in 12 months? Given Hoyer's track record and the spending habits of the folks at Wrigley, probably not. That said, this would mark a dramatic shift in approach from the Cubs, and give fans their first real whiff of hope in a minute.
Cease, Steele, Imanaga... That is a gnarly three-man gauntlet.