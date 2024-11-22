3 Dylan Raiola transfer destinations as rumors swirl around Nebraska QB
Given his connections to the university, Dylan Raiola landing with the Nebraska Cornhuskers was a no-brainer. While it's been nice seeing him in Nebraska, his numbers aren't quite where he'd like for them to be.
Through 10 games, Raiola has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 2,112 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions on his ledger. The Cornhuskers are 5-5 overall and just 2-5 in conference play. They haven't scored 20 points in a game since the end of September. Given their history, the Cornhuskers have a lot to prove when it comes to them rostering a team that will elevate Railoa's level of play.
Raiola might opt to stick it out in Nebraska thanks to the connections he has and the money he's making, but as long as he continues to struggle as he has, rumors surrounding a possible transfer cannot be ignored. The transfer whispers might develop some serious smoke.
Raiola electing to transfer is far from a guarantee, but if he did come to that conclusion, he'd surely generate tons of interest given the fact that he was a top recruit. If he were to elect to transfer, these three schools make a lot of sense.
3) Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes struck gold last year in the transfer portal, getting Cam Ward to sign the dotted line and make the move from Washington State. Whether he's selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft remains to be seen, but there's a good chance he'll be the first quarterback taken.
That right there is the selling point to Raiola. Ward was a whole lot more productive with Washington State than Raiola has been in Nebraska, but by making the switch to join Miami, Raiola could see a similar jump in production as Ward.
Miami's ability to offer Raiola a whole lot more to work with plus their influx of NIL funds available to them makes the Hurricanes a very realistic fit for Raiola if he were to transfer. They don't have the same family connections as Nebraska, but can offer just about anything else Raiola could possibly want. The weather and campus are just icing on the cake for the 19-year-old.
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are another soon-to-be College Football Playoff team that needs a quarterback for the 2025 season. Will Howard is in the midst of his fifth season, so his eligibility is going to run out after this year.
The Buckeyes could choose to throw one of their recruits into the fire, but with the amount of pressure that Ryan Day is facing, it'd behoove Ohio State's head coach to turn to someone with a bit more experience, like Raiola, to start for a Buckeyes team that has to win.
In Ohio State, the expectations are pretty clear. It's time to win. Even while Howard hasn't impressed as much as expected, he leads the nation in passing touchdowns in large part because of the absurd talent that the Buckeyes have. Raiola can stay in the Big 10, join a football program bound to put him in the best position to succeed, and there's a good chance that the Buckeyes can offer him a financial incentive as well.
1) Georgia Bulldogs
Prior to Raiola winding up in Nebraska, he was committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for seven months. Head coach Kirby Smart clearly liked what he saw in Raiola coming out of high school, and while this season hasn't been Railoa's best, there's reason to believe he'd have interest in seeing what he'd look like in his offense.
Carson Beck might not be the early first-round draft pick he was expected to be entering the season, but he's going to enter the NFL Draft and get selected at some point. Beck's eventual departure will open the door for someone like Raiola to step in.
Similarly to Ohio State, the Bulldogs could turn to a recruit, but given the fact that they've won two of the last three National Championships, the expectations are to win each and every year, especially with the new playoff format. Raiola in his second season would likely give Georgia the best chance to win.