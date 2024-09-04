Dylan Raiola hype train is off the rails after Nebraska QB makes history Week 1
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans have just witnessed the debut of one of the most heavily anticipated college football recruits in recent history and a PFF stat showed that he delivered on the hype. According to PFF College, Dylan Raiola scored 79.4 PFF grade in Nebraska's week one matchup against UTEP.
Raiola threw for 238 yards and 2 TD in a game that became a blowout once halftime arrived for both programs. The QB is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played center for Nebraska from 1998 to 2000. The lineman was All-American in 2000, and the winner of Dave Rimingtom which is given to the best center in all of college football.
Dylan is a consensus five-star recruit with many recruiting experts thinking the gunslinger is a top player in his class and possibly the most impactful one considering the position that he plays. As Nebraska gets ready for a showdown with old rival Colorado, it's clear that the Raiola hype train has left the station.
Dylan Raiola hype train is off the rails after Nebraska QB makes history Week 1
Although Raiola will likely not be good enough to lead the Cornhuskers to playoff contention this season, the freshman's athletic play may be enough to uplight Nebraska to a low-tier bowl game. Even though the talent is there at QB for an easy seven or eight wins with Raiola in year 1, Matt Rhule's squad is still early on in his rebuild.
This upcoming game will likely not be the most hyped-up game that the QB plays in his young career. The bright lights that the Buffaloes attract will be a good test for Raiola as the QB is playing what will probably be an extremely poor defense.