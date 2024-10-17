3 emergency lineups 76ers need to deploy if Joel Embiid and Paul George miss time
The Philadelphia 76ers couldn't even get to Opening Night without an onslaught of fresh injury concerns. No team can combine high expectations and the looming specter of disappointment quite like the Sixers. Injuries are generally freakish and unpredictable in nature, but we know this will be an ongoing storyline all season in South Philly.
Just 12 minutes into his second preseason appearance in a Sixers uniform, Paul George suffered a gnarly knee injury.
It could've been worse, but thankfully, George was merely diagnosed with a bone bruise. He is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Philadelphia's season opener against Milwaukee.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has been held out of preseason action for precautionary reasons. He is also meeting with doctors to look at his knee and determine a game plan moving forward. Embiid has already said he's done playing back-to-backs, but according to head coach Nick Nurse, we can't pencil the MVP into Philly's Opening Night lineup either.
Ugh.
As if Philadelphia's preseason couldn't get any worse, beloved rookie Jared McCain hit the floor hard after a rebound attempt late in Wednesday's victory over Minnesota. After impressing throughout training camp, McCain's availability for the season opener is now in doubt after he suffered a pulmonary contusion — a.k.a., a lung bruise.
We discussed Philadelphia's injuries at length in the latest episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast. The air of uncertainty around this team so early in the campaign is certainly not ideal. Odds are the Sixers won't rush George or Embiid back, so we could be watching a shorthanded Sixers on day one of the regular season. Maybe even beyond that.
Here are a few unique lineups Nick Nurse can cook up to keep Philadelphia afloat in case of emergency.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
3 lineups 76ers need to deploy if Joel Embiid and Paul George miss time
3. This speedy, small-ball 76ers lineup plays to Tyrese Maxey's strengths
Pos.
Name
PG
Tyrese Maxey
SG
Kelly Oubre Jr.
SF
Ricky Council IV
PF
Caleb Martin
C
Guerschon Yabusele
It's hard to consistently succeed with small-ball in the NBA. It takes a very specific kind of "small" center to hold up defensively, especially if your perimeter defenders aren't elite. That said, the Sixers can put enough speed and scoring on the floor to really compromise an opposing defense. It helps that this lineup, stylistically, is completely different than what you'd expect from a Joel Embiid team. It's not what teams traditionally plan for when facing the Sixers.
Guerschon Yabusele has become an immediate fan favorite this preseason. Nick Nurse is not afraid to deploy the 6-foot-8, 260-pound Dancing Bear at the five spot. Yabu competes hard on the glass and has the muscle to battle 7-footers on the block. He also provides an appealing blend of shooting and connective passing in the frontcourt, made all the more appealing in a five-out setup.
Yabu can run two-man actions with Maxey, including various DHOs or screening actions to get the All-Star point guard attacking downhill. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Council IV are two attacking wings who put a ton of pressure on the rim. This lineup is going to consistently collapse the defense and create advantages. Oubre and Council aren't the greatest passers — that's a weakness of this lineup — but the sheer speed and athleticism of this unit could leave defenders' heads spinning.
Whatever this lineup lacks in sustainability or defensive prowess, it makes up for with pure entertainment value.
2. This two-guard lineup keeps the 76ers offense running smooth
Pos.
Name
PG
Tyrese Maxey
SG
Kyle Lowry
SF
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PF
Caleb Martin
C
Andre Drummond
This is fairly straightforward, but Kyle Lowry was a starter down the stretch last season. One could argue that he should be a starter this season, even when the Sixers are at full strength. There is justifiable trepidation tied to Lowry's age — 39-year-old, six-foot point guards have a complicated track record in the NBA — but he was one of Philadelphia's most dependable weapons in the postseason.
Some players just defy conventional logic. Lowry still has that it-factor, a combination of strength, craftiness, and effort that is hard to come by. He's a heady defender, a sharp processor, and a good enough shooter to keep the wheels greased on offense — whether he's handling the rock or running off screens and spotting up on the perimeter.
This lineup keeps multiple playmaking valves on the floor. Both Maxey and Lowry can set the table and initiate offense. Without Embiid and George to compromise the defense and set plays in motion, squeezing max value out of two legitimate point guards is a smart move. The lack of backcourt size is a valid concern, but Lowry and Maxey coexisted well enough last season.
Andre Drummond can hammer the boards and keep teams from taking advantage of the Sixers' small perimeter pieces in that area. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin are both geared to attack off the catch and finish plays on the wing. This lineup could be more productive than one might think.
1. Shooters shoot! And this 76ers lineup would get up a bunch of 3s
Pos.
Name
PG
Tyrese Maxey
SG
Jared McCain
SF
Eric Gordon
PF
Caleb Martin
C
Andre Drummond
Let's assume, in a rare moment of unconditional optimism, that Jared McCain is cleared for Opening Night (or shortly thereafter). He should crack the rotation sooner than later, especially with all the positive buzz out of training camp and preseason. He's a deadeye shooter, a measured playmaker, and a strong, hard-working defender. The intangibles are off the chart and he's an ideal offensive fit for this team.
Maxey and McCain is a small backcourt — especially with 6-foot-3 Eric Gordon on the wing — but this lineup gives the Sixers a metric ton of 3-point shooting to boost the offense. There isn't a quicker path to offensive efficiency in today's NBA than a ton of high-volume shooters who bend a defense and make their shots. Caleb Martin ain't half bad from 3-point range himself, and all the shooting will open up driving lanes for Maxey, McCain, or really any of Philly's perimeter pieces.
Drummond is bound to start and play heavy minutes any time Embiid misses a game. He is not the all-world rim protector you'd prefer at the five spot, but Drummond cleans up the glass better than anybody in the NBA. That is an underrated and invaluable trait these days. The opposition won't get many second chances when Drummond patrols the paint.
This lineup is practically built for Embiid, but until he gets back, it should work just fine with Drummond setting screens, catching lobs, and tying it all together as the big man of choice.