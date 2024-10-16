76ers avoid worst case scenario with Paul George knee injury update
During a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, George sustained a left knee hyperextension during the second quarter of the game and was unable to return. The injury occurred while George was playing defense, and after taking a step back, his knee buckled.
After an evaluation, it was determined that George suffered a bone bruise and no structural damage to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, according to the report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The Sixers haven't provided a time frame for when George will be able to return, but for now, he will not be participating in any more preseason games. Head coach Nick Nurse said George wasn’t scheduled to play in the next preseason game and that he’s been at practice getting his knee checked out.
“He got his knee looked at again, and everything checked out okay,” Nurse said after Tuesday’s practice. “We are going to do further imaging this afternoon to see if there's anything else, but we are in good spirits today. Just here today, a number of the vets didn't practice today."
The Paul George injury could have been a lot worse for the 76ers
The injury occurred only days after teammate Joel Embiid commented on not playing back-to-back games this season and focusing on his health to make a run at the championship.
The Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, agreed that playing back-to-back games may be limited and mentioned that George would also be a priority. As the 34-year-old enters his 15th season, the probable statement made by Morey means a lot more today.
Following George’s injury, Philadelphia isn’t taking any chances and has already been ruled out Embiid for the remainder of the preseason due to left knee injury management, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.
George produced 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in a defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last week’s preseason game. Before leaving Monday's game with an injury, he had eight points in 12 minutes. The nine-time All-Star is no stranger to injuries, and he’s suffered quite a few injuries over the past couple of seasons.
After playing in 74 games and averaging over 22 points and five rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers, it could be a sign that George’s long absences off the court are far behind him.
George briefly spoke with the Philadelphia Inquirer's Gina Mizell after Monday’s game to provide insight into his recent injury. George said he was "Not too concerned."
The Sixers will have two more preseason games before opening up the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 23.