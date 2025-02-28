Somehow, after an "all-in" offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers never stood a chance, albeit for reasons (mostly) out of their control. A cloud of darkness has hung over the team's head from the start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. An already cursed franchise has managed to experience new levels of witchcraft, with the latest Joel Embiid update punctuating what's been a season from hell.

Philadelphia announced that Embiid will miss the remainder of the year due to the well-chronicled "ongoing issues with his left knee." The 76ers are shutting down the former MVP to preserve his "long-term health and performance." Knowing he's signed through 2027-28 (with a whopping $69.1 million player option for 2028-29), it's an easily justifiable move. But what does it mean for the current squad?

The Sixers are in the thick of a very unexciting three-horse race for the Eastern Conference's fourth and final play-in spot. Veteran wing Paul George has finally locked in, putting aside his podcasting career to prioritize helping Philly win -- two-thirds of the season later. There are still games to be played.

Given the circumstances, here's how the 76ers should proceed following Embiid being put on the shelf.

3 emergency moves 76ers can cook up with Joel Embiid done for the season

3. Shut down Paul George next

Embiid isn't the only 76ers star who should be put on ice, if George still qualifies as such, though that's probably a stretch nowadays. Like the former, the latter has been (sluggishly) battling through a fair share of nicks and bruises. What's the point of keeping one active without the other?

A preseason knee hyperextension/bone bruise derailed the beginning of George's tenure with the Sixers and has lingered. The 34-year-old has also dealt with a nagging left pinky since late January. He's hurting enough to have recently started receiving injections to manage the finger pain and be available. But at what cost?

Geroge's efforts to suit up despite tending to multiple ailments are commendable. Yet, it's easy to see the correlation between his steep decline and health. At some point, the 76ers must protect him from himself and keep the future in mind. 2024-25 only marks the first season of the four-year, $212 million max contract he signed last summer. The front office is significantly invested in him and Embiid for the long haul and should operate accordingly.

2. Fire Nick Nurse

It's time. Nick Nurse's tenure as Philly's head coach has run its course. Slowly but surely, he's lost the locker room, and the players are ostensibly tuning him out.

The Sixers are doing nothing right. They rank 23rd in offense, 25th in defense and 24th in overall net rating. And as the head of the snake, their shortcomings fall squarely on Nurse. While virtually everything that could go wrong for him has, he's failed to make the necessary adjustments to overcome the perpetual cycle of bad news.

Nurse hasn't posted a 50-win season or reached the second round of the playoffs during his time in the City of Brotherly Love. He hasn't done so since he was with the Toronto Raptors (Kawhi Leonard merchant, maybe?). That's a tough reality, considering the Sixers brought him in to lead a squad with title aspirations. However, they're only straying further from contention, so an organizational overhaul is necessary.

1. Maybe just sit this season out?

Rather than attempting to fill Embiid's void to remain semi-competitive, the Sixers may want to wave the white flag for the rest of this season. What do they gain from sneaking into the postseason as a No. 7 or 8 seed? A Round 1 gentleman's sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics? Does that sound worthwhile?

Moreover, a strong finish might give Philadelphia the false confidence to retain Nurse after such a tumultuous season. Not only are they setting themselves up for more disappointment in this scenario, but that would delay the process of finding his eventual successor.

Keeping their foot on the gas would also suggest the 76ers are still irresponsibly trotting out George, barring an "addition by subtraction" situation. There is no reason to continue recklessly putting the nine-time All-Star in harm's way; give it up.

Last but most certainly not least, the 76ers' 2025 first-round pick belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside the top six. Ideally, that selection doesn't convey and Philadelphia lands a high-end lottery choice to find its next young star. But to ensure that happens, they must stay as close to the bottom of the standings as possible.