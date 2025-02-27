Paul George stopping his podcast to focus on basketball is a bit silly at this point

It's Feb. 26. The Philadelphia 76ers are 20-38. And Paul George canceled his podcast to focus on basketball...

🤨



I know, Paul. I do know.



After the season is essentially over, Paul George announces he will be solely prioritizing basketball over his podcast to get back in shape.



I am at a loss for words. You can’t even make up how insane this Sixers season has been.



pic.twitter.com/MEqPi8NgYn — RB (@RBPhillyTake) February 26, 2025

"I’ve been in a half-dozen car accidents over the last few months. I should really stop eating red meat.” — Paul George, probably

“I’ve been feeling really dehydrated lately. No, I’m not going to drink more water, but I do intend to expend much less energy. More naps.”



“Man, have you noticed that global temperatures have been steadily rising for over a century? I really should stop investing in North Face.”



“I had a really bad headache the other day, and now it feels like the left side of my face is drooping. So I decided to attach a weighted Christmas ornament on a hook to the right side of my mouth in hopes of evening everything out.”



“These safety scissors are too dull. I’ll never get this Wii modded in time for my parents' anniversary. I can’t remember if these things are related, but if they are, it's not my fault..”



“My mail keeps ending up in the trash after I put it there. There should be fewer trash cans in the world.”



“Ow. I stubbed my toe. Why did DEI do this to me?”



“Time keeps moving inexorably forward at a pace I cannot handle. At all. I’m not just dying; the grim reaper extends their skinless hand to me every morning as if to ask, ‘You wanna?’ I wonder if Grand Theft Auto 6 is actually going to be good.”



“I ordered grits, but I wanted hash browns. I should really stop going to this restaurant.”



“I stopped feeding my gerbil, and my gerbil died. The next gerbil I get will not require food.”



“We are 17 games under .500, so I’m going to stop spending about an hour a week talking to my friends.”



I know, Paul. I do know. Being in public sucks right now. Your team is awful. You don't want to hear that from many angry fans and joyous haters. Just say it next time, man.



