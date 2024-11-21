3 emergency trades for Warriors to replenish depth after De'Anthony Melton injury
By Lior Lampert
Strength in numbers is a motto the Golden State Warriors have lived by through the early going of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. However, that approach is suddenly being put to the test following the latest unfortunate news surrounding combo guard De'Anthony Melton.
Per an official team statement, Melton will undergo season-ending surgery "in the near future" after being diagnosed with a sprained left ACL. Ultimately, further testing indicated going under the knife was the best course for the 26-year-old.
Melton signed with the Warriors this past offseason and wasted no time proving himself to be a valuable addition. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 37.1 percent from three. His ability to space the floor offensively while providing stout perimeter defense will be tough to replicate.
Sitting at 11-3 and in first place in the Western Conference, the show must go on in the Bay Area. The Warriors will need to find a way to address Melton's absence. But given their financial constraints as a team hard-capped at the first apron and lack of realistic outgoing salary, it won't be easy.
Below, we highlight a trio of cost-effective moves Golden State can make to fill Melton's 3-and-D role.
3. Warriors acquire veteran Javonte Green from spiraling Pelicans
Due to recently signed restrictions, the New Orleans Pelicans can't trade Javonte Green until Dec. 15. Nonetheless, considering how things have gone for them thus far this year, selling off parts in exchange for draft capital when possible is encouraged.
Vying for last place in the West, the Pelicans have disappointed mightily -- albeit for reasons not entirely in their control. New Orleans has been ravaged by injuries, forcing players like Green into bigger roles than the team might have expected (or hoped for). Their lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers was so bad fans presumably began fantasizing about Cooper Flagg, the consensus 2025 No. 1 NBA Draft prospect.
The Pelicans are spiraling out of control, and their poor health is taking them to a point of no return. Green, 31, is an end-of-rotation option on an expiring contract. His purpose for a title contender like Golden State would be much greater than his current situation.
Green's 120 defensive rating this season isn't great, but his 111.6 career average is a larger sample size and more closely resembles Melton's (109.5). Moreover, he's a respectable 34.5 percent shooter from long distance, making him a viable plug-and-play pickup for the Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans would net two second-round picks and second-year Brazilian wing Gui Santos. That can be considered a win, especially in exchange for someone not viewed as part of their long-term plans (Green).
2. Interconference swap with Blazers sends Dalano Banton to Warriors
Dalano Banton has blossomed since getting re-routed to the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of last year's trade deadline. But with the franchise heavily invested in its backcourt of the future -- Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe -- he's turned into an expendable asset.
At 6-foot-9, Banton possesses rare size for a floor general, which he uses to his advantage on the defensive end of the court. He's got incredibly long and active arms, similar to Melton.
Banton's ability to stay in front of opposing guards has earned him playing time, but his improved scoring efforts keep him involved. Once deemed raw and a liability offensively, he's developed into a solid secondary playmaker and respectable shooter.
Albeit on low volume (3.1 nightly attempts), Banton's 42.5 percent three-point clip is a sizable uptick from his 30.5 percent career rate. Plus, his 7.7 assists per 100 possessions demonstrates his facilitating skills.
Portland spent lottery picks on Henderson and Sharpe in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Not to mention, they're still paying standout guard Anfernee Simons roughly $25 million annually. Simply put, there are too many cooks in the kitchen and only one basketball, rendering Banton the outsider.
1. Warriors get potential long-term De'Anthony Melton replacement via Raptors in Davion Mitchell
The Toronto Raptors and Davion Mitchell couldn't agree on a contract extension this summer. Between that and incumbent starter Immanuel Quickley's freshly-inked five-year, $175 million pact, he feels as good as gone.
Mitchell, AKA "Off-Night," presents the Warriors with an intriguing long-term Melton alternative. He earned that nickname for being a tenacious defender with a relentless motor, forcing his adversaries to have an atypical outing.
While Mitchell's Achilles heel remains his shooting from beyond the arc (29.4 percent this season), he counteracts it as a distributor. His 5.9 dimes per game is a career-high.
Getting Mitchell would allow franchise icon/sharpshooter Stephen Curry to roam and wreak havoc with the mere threat of his gravity. The former can operate in more of an on-ball role, and the latter would help fill the gaps left by Melton from three tenfold. Simultaneously, Golden State would experience minimal drop-off on the opposite side of the hardwood.
Parting ways with longtime Warriors center Kevon Looney would sting from a sentimental standpoint. But as an integral piece of three of Golden State's four championships since 2014-15, he'll be the first to tell you sacrifices must be made.