3 Falcons to blame for loss to Seahawks – was Kirk Cousins good enough?
By Lior Lampert
Entering Week 7, the Atlanta Falcons were one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They won three straight contests and appeared to be finding their groove, particularly offensively. However, that came to a screeching halt against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle dismantled the Falcons 34-14 in front of Atlanta's home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Seahawks dominated all three phases of the game, which propelled them to stop their losing streak at three.
While the Seahawks raised their intensity, intending to end their skid, the red-hot Falcons were sluggish and complacent. Simply put, one team demonstrably wanted it more than the other. Several Atlanta players seemed to take their foot off the gas, headlined by the three mentioned below.
3. Matthew Judon, EDGE
The Seahawks' offensive line has been among the worst units in football this season. Yet, Falcons star defender Matthew Judon failed to make his presence felt on the edge.
Judon recorded two tackles and failed to produce a sack, a recurring theme since getting traded to the Falcons in August. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was operating from clean pockets for most of the day -- he was only put on his back once. The lack of pressure allowed the signal-caller to dissect Atlanta's secondary.
After sending a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots, the Falcons expect Judon to lead their pass-rushing group. He didn't deliver versus the Seahawks, which is even more frustrating knowing he had an opportunistic matchup. The 32-year-old is playing for a contract extension, and this performance won't help his cause.
2. A.J. Terrell, CB
When Atlanta made A.J. Terrell one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league this offseason, it was for moments like this. The deal was a massive vote of confidence that he could lock down opposing No. 1 wide receivers, like Seahawks stud DK Metcalf. Nonetheless, the latter was feasting on the former before a knee injury forced him to exit the game.
Metcalf torched Terrell on his 35-yard touchdown reception right before halftime, which put Seattle up 17-7 heading into the intermission:
Terrell got routinely manhandled by Metcalf. Considering he's compensated like a premier cover corner, that's inexcusable. While the Seahawks wideout is as talented and physically imposing as any pass-catcher, this is why the Falcons gave him the big bucks.
Overall, Terrell finished with four tackles and two pass deflections. Ultimately, he was outmatched by Metcalf, which hurt the Falcons greatly.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
Kirk Cousins accounted for all three of Atlanta's turnovers, including two interceptions. The first pick was a dropped pass by wide receiver Drake London that fell right into Seahawks safety Julian Love's hands. So, it's hard to blame the Falcons gunslinger for that one. Still, the other two miscues fall on him and resulted in points for the Seahawks.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cousins took a costly sack that led to a fumble and Seahawks defensive touchdown. The scoop and score derailed a drive that gave the Falcons a chance to make it a one-possession contest. Instead, Seattle went up three scores, serving as the virtually dagger.
Less than two minutes later, Cousins threw an errant pass well over the head of tight end Kyle Pitts. If the fumble six didn't officially put things of reach, this did. With time working against them and a sizable deficit, giving away the ball can't happen, especially for an established veteran passer like the 35-year-old.
Cousins completed 24 of his 35 attempts for 232 yards, a touchdown and the trio of mentioned blunders. Moreover, he got dumped thrice, putting himself and the Falcons' offense in disadvantageous positions.