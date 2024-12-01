3 Falcons who should be benched or fired after Week 13: It's Penix Jr. time
The Atlanta Falcons were supposed to spend the bye week getting things right after losing to the Saints and Broncos the two weeks before. Instead, they came out of the break and suffered a third straight loss.
The Los Angeles Chargers came into Atlanta, on short rest, to play a game that kicked off at 10 a.m. PT. Circumstances were set up to give the Falcons an edge. They gave it right back with four turnovers in a 17-13 defeat.
The Falcons nearly doubled the Chargers yardage total. They did double their rushing output. They even outperformed LA in the red zone, despite going 1-for-4. The visitors were 0-for-2.
So how on earth did Atlanta lose? Because there are several players not pulling their weight.
Falcons need to get Michael Penix ready to replace Kirk Cousins
Here's the truth of the matter. Kirk Cousins isn't getting benched even after throwing four interceptions. He effectively lost the Falcons the game, sure. But most coaches are reticent to drop a quarterback over a one-game performance. Raheem Morris certainly isn't thinking that way.
"That guy has carried us all season, he’s done such a marvelous job," Morris said after the game. "It’s hard to throw that guy under the bus. We’ll bounce back, bring him back and we’ll be ready to go.”
So why are we even mentioning it? Cousins is going to start against his former team, the Vikings in Minnesota next week. Michael Penix Jr. should still be getting ready to replace him.
Cousins has not thrown a touchdown in 13 quarters. He's thrown six interceptions in that same span. This is arguably the worst stretch of play in his career. Undoubtedly, it's his worst since 2015. Frankly, when a 36-year-old has a run like this, you can't be entirely certain he'll shake himself out.
That's where Penix comes in. Morris and OC Zac Robinson need to be ready to pull the plug on Cousins if things don't get better against Minnesota. An emotional game like that will either bring out the best in Cousins or the worst. If it's the latter, they shouldn't wait for him to throw his third interception to replace him with the rookie.
Benching Cousins is a "just in case" consideration, but there are others who have run out of chances already.
Falcons need to move on from Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo has given the Falcons a handful of good, even great, years. He just doesn't have it anymore. He missed another kick this week, this one from 35 yards. Atlanta lost the game by four points and were in field goal range at the end. Those three points were ultimately critical.
Koo also missed two kicks from 53 and 46 yards against the Saints and had another from 35 yards blocked as the Falcons went on to lose by three.
Missing a long kick or two is understandable. But the miss against the Chargers means he's failed to convert his last two from 30-39 yards. He's 5-8 from 40-49 and 6-9 from 50+. Those points, or lack of points, have cost the Falcons in the W-L column.
Like QBs, it can be tough to bench a kicker. There's no guarantee the next guy you bring in will be any better. There's a clear risk. But the final player Atlanta should bench is a different circumstance.
Falcons need to make an example of Kyle Pitts
Remember when Kyle Pitts was a can't-miss prospect worthy of a the No. 4 overall pick in the draft? Unfortunately, the Falcons have had more memories of that promise than actual glimpses of it recently.
Hey, in Week 8, he had four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns! That was fun, right? He's been targeted 12 times and made six catches since.
Lack of production is one thing. But lack of effort? That's a whole other issue entirely.
You wouldn't bench Pitts because he's not racking up yards. There are ways to get him the ball if that's the main issue. That's not what's holding Pitts back. It's the effort he gives on a play to play basis that's the problem.
It doesn't help the perception of the tight end that his back up Charlie Woerner is a high effort guy who led the way as a blocker for a Bijan Robinson touchdown on Sunday. Nor does it compare well watching Drake London give his all to make tough catches every week.
Benching Pitts would make a statement. There's an expectation on any winning roster that every man is 100 percent dedicated to doing what it takes to win football games. Pitts has the talent to make a difference, but that talent doesn't give him a pass. He needs to earn his reps and targets.