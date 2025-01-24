3 former Knicks who are struggling elsewhere this season and 1 who isn't
The New York Knicks underwent a massive roster overhaul this season, retaining only five players from last year. While some departures have benefited both sides, others have left former Knicks struggling to find their footing. Here's a look at three players whose transitions haven't gone as planned and one who’s thriving in their new role.
Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic’s brief tenure with the Knicks began at last year’s trade deadline when he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons to bolster the bench. In 23 games, he averaged 10.3 points as a reliable backup forward. However, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Shake Milton and five first-round picks in exchange for Mikal Bridges.
Unfortunately, Bogdanovic hasn’t played a single game this season due to season-ending ankle and wrist surgeries. At 35, his future in the NBA remains uncertain, and while fans might have hoped to see him suit up for the Nets again, the team appears content with focusing on a rebuild while Bogdanovic rehabs.
Julius Randle
Julius Randle’s five-year stint with the Knicks saw him become a cornerstone, leading the team to two playoff appearances and their first postseason win in eight years. After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, many expected Randle to return for another run alongside Jalen Brunson. However, in a shocking trade, Randle was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.
So far, the move hasn’t panned out for Randle or the Timberwolves. Minnesota has dropped to the eighth seed with a 23-21 record, and Randle’s production has dipped to 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. His ball-dominant playstyle has disrupted the team’s flow, forcing Anthony Edwards to shoulder much of the scoring load. Additionally, Randle’s lack of 3-point shooting has hurt spacing, clogging the paint for the Timberwolves’ offense. With the season still young, Randle has time to turn things around, but the fit remains questionable.
Immanuel Quickley
Immanuel Quickley was the heart and soul of the Knicks’ bench for three seasons, thriving as a spark plug. However, after contract extension talks fell through, the Knicks traded him and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby. The move was intended to address lineup gaps for both teams.
Quickley initially impressed in Toronto, averaging 18.6 points and 6.8 assists across 38 games last season. However, injuries have derailed his 2024-25 campaign. A pelvic injury on opening night and a torn UCL in his left elbow have limited him to just nine games. As the Raptors focus on landing a top draft pick, Quickley’s inability to stay healthy has been a setback for both him and the team.
RJ Barrett is taking the leap in Toronto
RJ Barrett has flourished since joining the Raptors as part of the OG Anunoby trade. While his time with the Knicks was marked by inconsistency, Barrett has elevated his game in Toronto, posting career highs of 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
The 24-year-old has already logged eight 30-point games this season and has become a key leader for a Raptors team in transition. Despite the organization’s rebuilding focus, Barrett’s breakout season has positioned him as a potential All-Star and cornerstone for the team’s future.
While the Knicks’ roster overhaul has had mixed results for former players, RJ Barrett’s rise in Toronto stands out as a major success. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the rest of these players adapt to their new roles and environments.