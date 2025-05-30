3 former Penguins players who could reunite with Mike Sullivan on Rangers

It didn’t take long for Mike Sullivan to land on his feet. Sullivan parted ways with the Pittsburgh Penguins after ten seasons and two Stanley Cups. Just a few days later, he was hired by the New York Rangers, which was inevitable when Pittsburgh cut ties.

Sullivan is tasked with turning things around with a team that went from Presidents’ Trophy one year to missing the playoffs the next year. As he heads from one Metropolitan Division team to another, will any familiar faces join him?

Here are three former Penguins players who could reunite with Sullivan on the Rangers in the 2025-26 NHL season.

3. Lars Eller

Lars Eller is hitting free agency this summer after splitting the season between the Penguins and the Washington Capitals. He spent the 2023-24 season and part of the 2024-25 season under Sullivan’s coaching with the Penguins before being traded back to the Capitals where he previously spent the bulk of his career. Eller won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

At 36-years-old, Eller’s prime is behind him, but he is a cost-effective option for center depth. He doesn’t put up a ton of offensive numbers, but Eller is a solid defensive center with playmaking abilities. He brings leadership and experience to any team he ends up on. Given that the Rangers have a full slate of centers under contract, a center role would be limited unless there are roster changes. With an ability to play both center and wing, Eller’s versatility is a valuable asset.

Despite his strong play in Pittsburgh, Eller’s return to Washington this past season was bumpy. His lack of production resulted in a healthy scratch in an elimination game in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It doesn’t seem likely the Capitals will re-sign him, but Eller doesn’t intend to retire. Reuniting with his former head coach on the Rangers could be a good fit.

2. Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk is set to become a free agent following one year with the Penguins. The 31-year-old defenseman was a trade candidate due to his upcoming UFA status, but he remained in Pittsburgh for the full season.

The Rangers need to make changes on defense. Grzelcyk is an effective puck mover and a strong skater. He’s someone who can slot into a top six role. He played well under Sullivan despite the difficult season for the Penguins. Between that and the weak free agent class, there’s reason for the Rangers to target Grzelcyk in free agency. His stabilizing presence would be a positive on the blue line.

It’s unclear whether the Penguins will bring Grzelcyk back as they look to retool the roster and get younger. By the end of the season, there hadn’t been any talks of Grzelcyk returning to the Penguins. There’s a good chance the long-time Boston Bruin will end up elsewhere next season. A reunion with Sullivan in New York is a solid option.

1. Brandon Tanev

Brandon Tanev is heading to free agency after spending part of the year with the Seattle Kraken and part of the year back with the Winnipeg Jets after a trade, where he started his NHL career. He was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft in 2021 while playing for the Penguins.

The 33-year-old winger could fit in with the Rangers’ bottom six. His strengths include his speed and penalty killing. Tanev played two seasons in Pittsburgh under Sullivan’s leadership. Tanev is not someone who would really move the needle for the Rangers, but a skilled veteran in the bottom six could provide valuable depth and contribute to a more complete team.

The Jets have several impending UFAs this offseason. If there’s interest in bringing Tanev back, it hasn't come out yet. Should he be available, the Rangers are a team that could benefit from bringing Tanev into the mix.

A reunion with Sullivan could be in the cards for one of these pending unrestricted free agents next season.