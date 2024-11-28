3 Gardner Minshew replacements who can take Raiders to playoffs in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot go wrong this season. It started when they didn’t get their quarterback of the future in the draft or free agency. What ensued next included committing to Gardner Minshew, losing Davante Adams and a brutal losing streak.
The Raiders haven’t won since beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of the NFL season. Their losing streak is up to seven now. Minshew has more interceptions than touchdowns as well.
Aidan O’Connell has played in just four games this year and Desmond Ridder wasn’t the short term solution they were hoping — nor did he really get a real chance either. While a lot has gone wrong, the good thing is the Raiders have a lot of options to look at, be it the draft or free agency to help turn this thing around.
Antonio Pierce turned the program around last year and will be tasked to do the same next year after this year’s dud. Nonetheless, there are some bridge options out there that could expedite their rebuild and get them in the playoffs next season.
3 Gardner Minshew replacements who can take Raiders to playoffs in 2025
3) Jameis Winston
For the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns inherited a veteran quarterback on a cheap contract that has outplayed their $230 million quarterback. Last year it was Joe Flacco and this year it’s Jameis Winston.
And if history repeats itself, the Browns will probably opt not to bring back Winston so a mutiny doesn’t occur when Deshaun Watson inevitably plays terribly. Yet, because Winston has seemingly given life to a team that looked deflated the first seven games of the season, he’s probably earned at least one more contract.
The Raiders would be a good fit as his job would be similar to what he’s doing in Cleveland and do enough to either make the Raiders competitive in the AFC West, or simply fill in until they draft their future franchise cornerstone.
This season, Winston has thrown for 1,266 yards with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s also 2-2 as a starter in Cleveland. Winston still has what it takes to play and compete in the NFL. He’d be nothing more than a bridge option that could return a lot of success.
2) Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings signing Daniel Jones feels very much like when they signed Sam Darnold. The Vikings are positioning themselves to be the league’s rehab center for wayward quarterbacks.
Minnesota probably isn’t going to pay Darnold like a starter in the NFL, but if there’s one team that should be interested, it’s the Raiders. This season, he’s turned his NFL career around, leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record.
I think he’s definitely been a product of a system that works around him. It also helps having Justin Jefferson to throw to and TJ Hockenson. That’s not to take away from the season he’s having though.
The Raiders should consider paying him. He’s young enough that it won’t be a complete waste of money if he doesn’t look as good as he did this past season. But he’s still a veteran with some tread left so it could ultimately work out. The Raiders can obviously look to the NFL Draft to build for the future, but in terms of getting instant success, Darnold might be their best candidate.
1) Justin Fields
Justin Fields doesn’t get the respect he deserves. All told, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t really look that much better with Russell Wilson. In a way, he’s been a slight upgrade, if that. One thing that Wilson has over Fields is a little bit more freedom to run the offense.
If Fields had the chance like Wilson does to truly run the offense, there wouldn’t be a drop off at all. Which is why he’s an intriguing player that could be the best player to lead the Raiders. He’s been in the NFL for four seasons. He knows what it takes to win in the NFL.
This season, he showed improvements from his first three seasons in Chicago. In Las Vegas, he’d be given full reigns to lead the team. And it could be a good situation for him. They’d be able to build around him. And he’s young enough that he still has room to grow.
The Raiders have a few options to work with, whether that’s in the draft or in free agency. Either way the Raiders go, they're in a good position as they move on from the Minshew era.