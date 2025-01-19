3 guards who’d be runaway favorites for potential second DPOY award
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams was a guest on The Young Man and The Three podcast where he suggested the idea of a second Defensive Player of the Year award for perimeter defenders, as most winners of the award are centers.
Since the award started in 1983, the award has been given to a guard seven times. Sidney Moncrief won twice, plus Alvin Robertson, Michael Cooper, Michael Jordan, Gary Payton and Marcus Smart.
Centers have an advantage over guards because their extra height and wingspan gives them an advantage in manning the paint. This is why they are the anchors of an NBA defense, because their rim protection provides so much value.
With Victor Wembanyama having by far the greatest defensive impact of any player, it will be almost impossible for a guard to win a DPOY in coming years. If the NBA were to add a second DPOY award winner for this season as Williams suggested, which guards would be the runaway favorites?
3. Luguentz Dort
When thinking of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, Luguentz Dort often comes to mind. He is built like an NFL linebacker, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 lbs. He uses his unique physique to be one of the best defenders in the NBA.
He averages just 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, but those numbers don't always equate to being a good defender. According to Basketball Reference, Dort has a 106.5 defensive rating, which ranks No. 10 in the NBA, 2.1 defensive win shares which also ranks No. 10, and a 1.2 defensive Box Plus-Minus, which ranks 33rd. Among all guards, he ranks fifth in defensive rating, fifth in defensive win shares and 15th in defensive box plus-minus.
Dort's defensive numbers are off the charts, which is a reason why the Thunder are the best defensive team in the NBA. Dort holds a very special role within the Thunder defensive scheme, as he's usually taking the opposing team’s best perimeter player, holding his opponents to shooting 32.8 percent from three.
Along with his great defensive statistics, Dort's build makes him one of the strongest players in the league. He's also one of the most versatile defenders, providing high-level post defense for someone much smaller than most power forwards and centers.
Dort is easily one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and would be a leading candidate this season if there was a second DPOY award for perimeter players. The only argument against Dort is that he might not even be the best perimeter defender on his own team.
2. Dyson Daniels
When the Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, they were not expecting to get one of the best pickpockets in the NBA, but they did. Dyson Daniels had not received a ton of playing time for the Pelicans but now that he has in Atlanta, he's put on a defensive clinic.
Daniels is on a historic pace stealing the ball right now. He is averaging 3.1 steals per game and has a total of 113 steals this year. His per-game average is a full steal higher than the player in No. 2, and Daniels has 32 more total steals than anyone else.
Daniels 3.1 steals per game average is the first time a player has averaged at least three steals per game since 1991. The only active player to come close to averaging at least three steals per game was Chris Paul in 2009, when he averaged just under 2.8 a game. Every player who has averaged at least three steals per game has made an All-Defensive team besides Magic Johnson in 1981. Two of those seasons resulted in the player being DPOY, Alvin Robertson in 1986 and Michael Jordan in 1988.
The numbers that Daniels is putting up will most likely earn him a spot on the All-Defensive team for this season. Steals aren't everything when it comes to defense. According to Basketball Reference, he has a 110 defensive rating, which ranks No. 43 among all players and No. 15 among guards. Daniels also ranks seventh in Defensive Box Plus-Minus at 2.5 and No. 30 in defensive win shares with 2.7.
Daniels' historic steals pace puts him in the running for the best defensive guard in the NBA and an All-Defensive first-team selection. If there was a hypothetical DPOY award for guards, he would be a leading candidate.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
It's not a coincidence that a member of the Thunder suggested the second DPOY award for guards, because SGA would be the leader right now. Already the favorite to win this year's MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander would also be the favorite to win the hypothetical DPOY award.
The Thunder have the best defensive rating in the NBA, and DPOY commonly goes to the best defender on the best defensive team. Gilgeous-Alexander might not just be the best defender on OKC, he may also be the best defender in the NBA.
The MVP favorite is currently second in the league in total steals with 81, third in steals per game with two, and averages one block per game.
According to Basketball Reference, he has a 102.7 defensive rating, which leads the entire NBA. He's also first in the NBA in defensive box plus minus, at 3.5 and beating out Victor Wembanyama and he's first in defensive win shares at 3.1.
Looking at his stats via nba.com, the Thunder's defensive rating when the guard is on the court is 101.2 and when he's off, it's 104.6. Even though both would be the best in the league whether he's on or off, the Thunder are their worst defensively when he's off the court.
By all the defensive metrics, Gilgeous-Alexander is the best defensive player in the NBA. If there was a second DPOY award given to guards, he is by far the leading candidate.