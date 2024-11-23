3 Jackson Arnold transfer destinations that can fix what Oklahoma broke
Coming into the 2024 college football season Jackson Arnold was expected to be the next great Oklahoma QB, who would lead the Sooners' transition into the SEC.
The former 5 star QB committed to head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners last season. He immediately became the backup to now Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, where he saw action in six games. His most prolific action came in their bowl game against Arizona, where Arnold threw for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, after struggling in his first three and a half games of the 2024 season, Arnold was benched mid-way through the Sooners game against the Tennessee Volunteers in favor of true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.
Arnold has since re-gained the starting position, and improved on his disastrous start to the season, throwing for 705 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions in the four games since being re-inserted into the Sooners' offense. Arnold's improved play has not helped Oklahoma win games though. They have lost three of their last four games, with the lone win coming against Maine.
With the Sooners' struggles, Arnold's improved play, along with being benched mid-season, the former 5-star QB from Texas could be looking for a new home this offseason. In the event Arnold does leave Norman, what schools could benefit the most from adding him? Here are four schools that could benefit from adding Arnold.
1. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Bulldogs would instantly be in the conversation for Arnold if he were to enter the transfer portal, as their new head coach, Jeff Lebby, was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma during Arnold's freshman season, as well as being his lead recruiter. Familiarity is an important part of the transfer portal, as coaches tend to circle back to players they recruited out of high school in the portal.
Former Baylor QB Blake Shapen started the season as the starting QB for the Bulldogs before injuring his shoulder and being replaced by true freshman Michael Burden Jr. Shapen is out of eligibility, and while Burden has played relatively well for a true freshman, the Bulldogs are 2-8 overall, and winless in the SEC. Mississippi State will definitely be looking to add to their QB room in the portal, and this would be far from the first time we have seen a player follow a coach to a different school.
Lebby could certainly benefit from bringing his former recruit to Starkville to flash the skills that made him the fourth best QB recruit in the country. Mississippi State needs talent, and Arnold would certainly provide that. The pitch to Arnold is that he gets to remain in the SEC, with a coach who's system he is accustomed to.
2. Michigan Wolverines
Despite just landing the top QB recruit in the country, the Wolverines are likely to add a QB in the transfer portal as well. To say Michigan's 2024 season has been a mess would be an understatement. After their national championship in 2023, head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL along with star QB JJ McCarthy. Michigan has started just 5-5 under new head coach Sherrone Moore, bouncing between Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji at QB, with none of the three playing well.
Moore is already on the hot seat, and will not want to put all of his eggs in the basket of a true freshman in Bryce Underwood. Bringing in the top QB recruit in the country, along with a former 5-star would do a lot to show that Moore not only understand how important the QB situation is, but is going all-in on correcting it.
The marriage does not make complete sense on paper, with Arnold having multiple years of eligibility left, while any signs of struggle would bring on immense pressure to bench him for Underwood. However, money solves all issues, as we saw with Underwood flipping to Michigan for a reported $12 million NIL deal. Could the Wolverines boosters come up with more money to bring in another high-profile QB?
3. Florida State Seminoles
It has been all bad in Tallahassee in 2024. After terrorizing the internet for their 2023 College Football Playoff snub in the offseason, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles have followed up their undefeated regular season, and ACC Championship in 2023 with a 1-9 start to 2024.
Transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei was a total bust for FSU, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns in the five games he played in. Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek have split time at QB, both holding completion percentages under 50 percent, while also throwing for more interceptions than touchdowns.
While Norvell's seat is not yet getting hot, a disappointing 2025 season could land him in trouble. Coach Norvell cannot afford to bank his job solely on Luke Kromenhoek, and will likely look to add a more experienced player at the position. Arnold would provide an immediate upgrade at QB for Norvell, while having multiple years of eligibility to improve. We saw Jordan Travis transfer to FSU, and get better each season under Norvell, and Arnold would have the opportunity to do the same.