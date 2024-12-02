3 Jackson Arnold transfer destinations if new Oklahoma OC brings John Mateer with him
Jackson Arnold's first season as a starter at Oklahoma went about as well as Oklahoma's first season in the SEC. Despite being benched for two games in the middle of the season, the quarterback has signaled he isn't thinking about transferring.
That may have been true before, but things are different now and the reality of college football always has a chance to settle in. The Sooners went out and hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the same role.
There's a universe where Arbuckle is all-in on Arnold. He could be jacked to give the once-promising passer a new lease on life. However, Arbuckle could also turn to a more familiar face who already knows his offense: WSU quarterback John Mateer.
Mateer was already going to be the subject of transfer rumors this winter given his excellent play and Washington State's limitations in the old Pac-12. A whole lot of schools would jump at the chance to give Mateer a hefty NIL package and the chance to compete at a higher level. Oklahoma could be at the front of the line, if that's what Mateer decides to do.
Earlier this fall, FanSided's Matthew Natriello proposed some transfer destinations for Arnold, including Mississippi State, Michigan and Florida State. Now that there's a chance Mateer could force Arnold out of Norman, let's consider some other landing spots.
3. Arkansas Razorbacks should be desperate to offer Jackson Arnold the world
Sam Pittman is on the hot seat in Fayetteville but Arkansas announced his return for 2025. If he wants to stick around for 2026, he'll need to get aggressive in finding a quarterback to lead the Razorbacks.
It's no coincidence Pittman's best season at Arkansas was 2021 with KJ Jefferson slinging it in Kendall Briles offense. Bobby Petrino is now in charge of the offense but he couldn't get enough going with Taylen Green running the offense.
Arnold visited Arkansas during his recruiting process in high school so he's familiar with the school. Briles was recruiting him back then but Petrino could use him just as much. Whatever the QB wants, the Razorbacks should be willing to offer it.
2. USC Trojans need star power at quarterback
Lincoln Riley has always had a stellar quarterback leading his offense. In 2024, he got his first real taste of running an offense with an NFL-level passer at his disposal. It didn't go particularly well. Arnold could fix that for him.
Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava replaced Miller Moss in November with some highs and lows. He didn't do enough in his three games to guarantee a starting job in 2025.
Riley is going to have to dip into the portal to replace Moss from a depth perspective at the very least. Landing a high-ceiling prospect like Arnold would create serious competition to start. Between Maiava and Arnold, the Trojans should emerge with a strong presence behind center.
Arnold has the arm and athleticism to fit what Riley wants to do. He just needs some rehabilitation after a rough time in Norman. Riley's reputation for developing quarterbacks is impeccable. Of course, Riley's reputation is also trashed in Sooner circles. Arnold would need to mentally prepare for being known as Benedict in the state of Oklahoma if he left for Los Angeles.
1. Ole Miss Rebels need to strike gold again, a la Jaxson Dart
Lane Kiffin did an excellent job developing Jaxson Dart from a raw-but-exciting prospect into one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. Arnold could look to Dart as an example of what he could become in Oxford as well.
Former LSU QB Walker Howard couldn't beat out 2023 four-star Austin Simmons to back up Dart in 2024. Those two could battle it out to replace the departing starter but Ole Miss's quarterback situation is far from certain.
If Kiffin isn't 100 percent sure that one of those QBs should be his next starter, it would make a whole lot of sense for him to bring in someone like Arnold to become his next Dart.
Kiffin is going to need high-caliber QB play to continue if he wants to keep the Rebels competitive in the SEC. He wouldn't pass up the chance to work with Arnold and Arnold shouldn't pass up the chance to develop under one of the best in the business.