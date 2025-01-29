3 Kansas City Chiefs who could end NFL career in style with Super Bowl LIX win
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, we're not breaking news to say that they'll be chasing immortality with the chance to become the first NFL team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. That's the goal at hand, even if the team reportedly isn't focusing on that macro-level achievement.
Storybook endings are rare in the actual reality of sports. Michael Jordan with the Washington Wizards isn't how we remember him. For some of the Chiefs players, though, Super Bowl LIX is the chance for a real-life storybook ending. Should Kansas City beeat the Philadelphia Eagles and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in a row, would there ever be a better way to go out?
That's the pinnacle of pinnacles in terms of the NFL. And based on a combination of age, situation and tea leaves, these three players could call it a career by going out on top in the best way possible if the Chiefs capture their Super Bowl three-peat.
3. DT Mike Pennel
Mike Pennel has been in the NFL since 2017 when he came up with the New York Jets before his first stint with the Chiefs for two years in 2019-20. After two other stops in Atlanta and Chicago, the now-33-year-old defensive tackle has been back with Kansas City for the past two years. But the writing might subtly be on the wall that this could be it.
For one, Pennel has ostensibly been a role player on the Chiefs defensive line. He has never offered much in the way of a interior pass rusher but has been a high-end run stuffer. That, however, has always led to a limited snap count, playing just 320 snaps this season. Again, nothing out of the norm based on his career.
Having said that, Pennel being a role player and now entering his mid-30s could lead to a shift in Kansas City. With tough decisions to make on key guys like Justin Reid, Nick Bolton and Trey Smith in free agency this offseason, that could lead to roster shuffling and Pennel weighing whether or not he wants to play for another team or go out on top after winning back-to-back Super Bowls as part of this three-peat.
It's far from a guarantee as there is still some mileage left on the tires as a run stuffer with Pennel but, situationally, it does seem like this could be a perfect moment for him to hang it up while still at the peak of his career achievements.
2. RB Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine joined the Chiefs this offseason as what appeared to be veteran running back depth behind Isiah Pacheco. However, when the starter went down early in the season, that didn't exactly go to plan for the Kansas City offense. Perine and the depth behind Pacheco were ineffective in the run game, leading ultimately to a reunion with Kareem Hunt.
Meanwhile, Perine has largely been relegated to a receiving back role but also splitting time in that capacity to some degree as well. All told, he ended the year with just 20 total carries, under 100 rushing yards, and 28 receptions for 322 yards. Nearing 30 years old, it's looking quite clear that his best days are far behind him.
Maybe there's a team desperate at running back that would bring back Perine in a receiving back or passing down role or as RB3-type depth. At the same time, though, this season could be evidence that he might need to call it a career — and doing so with a Super Bowl ring on his finger and helping the Chiefs accomplish something we've never seen before would be a helluva exclamation mark on that career.
1. TE Travis Kelce
Let me get out in front of this by saying that this isn't based on any rumors, reports or anything of the like and is purely speculative. Having said that, when you consider the growing star of Travis Kelce in the media landscape, how the Chiefs have handled their star tight end over the past two years, and the fact that he's already been linked to potential retirement last year, the proposition of Kansas City's three-peat does seem like it could be the end for Kelce.
In terms of his on-field usage, we've seen quite the shift when it comes to his role with Patrick Mahomes and the offense. The days of Kelce going off in the regular season have since passed but he returns to dominant form in the postseason. It's obviously worked out well for the Chiefs offense in terms of peaking in the playoffs. At the same time, though, it's also a clear sign that the 35-year-old's body doesn't hold up the same as it once did.
Then there's the off-field factors in this. New Heights has never been more popular, his relationship with Taylor Swift remains at the forefront, and when you combine that with his age and apparent slowing down, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think Kelce is ready for the same transition his brother, Jason, just made.
It could go either way and the Chiefs will obviously have Kelce as long as he wants to play. I'm just not convinced that time is much longer.