When is the Super Bowl 2025: Super Bowl LIX date, time, channel and matchup
Championship Sunday is officially in the books and the matchup for Super Bowl LIX is officially set. The NFC Championship was not a very close affair as the Philadelphia Eagles tied an NFL postseason record with seven rushing touchdowns in a 55-23 blowout of the Washington Commanders, setting a new playoff record for most points in a conference championship game during the Super Bowl era in the process.
The AFC Championship Game lived up to the hype as the Kansas City Chiefs won a 32-29 classic, denying Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills once again as Patrick Mahomes improved to 4-0 against the Bills in the postseason. In a freaky sense of deja vu, this is now the second consecutive season that Kansas City has had a Super Bowl rematch as they defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVI 38-35 in a barn burner that was decided by a late pass interference call by Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry, setting up a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker with eight seconds to go.
How To Watch Super Bowl LIX
- Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (17-2)
- Date: Feb. 9
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: FOX
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
The Chiefs' quest for history will be broadcast on FOX, which also aired the previous Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup in 2023. Kevin Burkhardt will be calling his second Super Bowl for FOX while Tom Brady is calling his first as an announcer after appearing in the big game ten times as a player.
The Super Bowl is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2013, when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII. Football fans will be thrilled if they can experience a Super Bowl as exciting as either that game or the previous Chiefs-Eagles matchup two weeks ago.