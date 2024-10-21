3 Kansas City Chiefs trades to make that would make Super Bowl 3-peat easier
Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of his 27 throws for 154 yards, no passing touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 game. If any Chiefs fan saw that stat line from Mahomes, they'd think it would be an automatic loss. Somehow, the Chiefs not only won their Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, but they won the game by two scores.
The Niners being as banged up as they are helped, obviously, but the Chiefs have been doing this every week. It hasn't been pretty, and they haven't played their best football, but they're now 6-0 on the season. With the Minnesota Vikings taking a loss, the Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team.
Kansas City being 6-0 is awesome, obviously, but they haven't been quite as dominant as a team hoping to win another Super Bowl should be. One main reason why their offense has sputtered has to do with the bevy of injuries that they've had on the offensive side of the ball - particularly at the wide receiver position. With that in mind, Brett Veach should look to address that weakness to get the Chiefs over the top.
3) Deandre Hopkins can give the Chiefs much-needed wide receiver depth
Mahomes has not looked like himself thus far, but a lot of that certainly has to do with the lack of talent for him to throw to. Injuries suffered by Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster make this receiver room extremely thin. Xavier Worthy is their WR1, and it's anyone's best guess as to who is behind him. Having Travis Kelce helps, but still, the Chiefs need more. Enter Deandre Hopkins.
The 2024 campaign has not been kind to Hopkins thus far, as he has just 15 receptions for 173 yards thus far, but the Tennessee Titans are a mess. Not many wideouts can do much with the likes of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph throwing the ball, and their 1-5 record shows just how uncompetitive the team has been.
Hopkins hasn't been perfect, but it's not as if he can't play anymore. Just last season, he racked up over 1,000 receiving yards for Tennessee, proving that he clearly has something left in the tank, even if he isn't what he used to be. Hopkins might not be a star anymore, but he'd comfortably be the best healthy wideout on the Chiefs right now, and give Mahomes a trusted veteran to lean on.
2) Diontae Johnson might take a leap with the Chiefs
Similarly to the Titans, the Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a lost season. The Panthers hoped that trading for Diontae Johnson would give Bryce Young a boost in his second NFL season, but that's not what happened. Young struggled migthily leading to his benching, but that hasn't stopped Johnson from having a solid year.
He had a rough showing (alongside the rest of his teammates) in Week 7, but entered Sunday's action ranking 24th in the NFL with 340 receiving yards - 306 of which have come since Young's benching in Week 3. He has looked like a clear-cut WR1 with Andy Dalton, how would he look with Mahomes throwing him the football?
Johnson is not a star, but is a dependable wideout who has racked up over 880 yards in three of his five seasons despite dealing with subpar quarterback play for most, if not all of that time. Johnson is already solid, and his play might tick up a bit by going to a better situation.
1) Christian Kirk feels like a perfect fit for the Chiefs
When Christian Kirk signed a four-year deal worth $72 million to join the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season, most NFL fans scoffed. He immediately proved the doubters wrong, putting up 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in his debut season with the Jags.
He hasn't duplicated those numbers since, but Kirk still figures to be a solid low-end WR1 or high-end WR2. His production this season might not suggest that, but a lot of that certainly has to do with Trevor Lawrence and Co. struggling mightily.
While the Jaguars do not have to trade Kirk, who is under contract through 2025, they'd benefit from trading him now - while he has that extra year of control - to ensure that they get more back in exchange. This team is going nowhere in 2024, and with receivers like Davante Adams and Amari Cooper off the board, the Chiefs don't have many options. Kirk might be the best one out there, and the Chiefs might be willing to pay up to get him.