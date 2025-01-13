3 lessons we learned from the Knicks weekend matchups with Bucks and Thunder
Heading into one of the most anticipated weekends of the season, the New York Knicks squared off against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks — two teams riding waves of momentum.
What followed was a tale of two nights: a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Friday and a dominant win over Milwaukee on Sunday. If inconsistency is becoming the new consistency for the Knicks, here’s what fans can take away from a perplexing weekend.
3. Bench blues (and a hint of redemption)
Head coach Tom Thibodeau's hesitance to rely on his bench unit was on full display Friday night against the Thunder — and not without reason. When Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa subbed in for Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby late in the first quarter, the Thunder promptly went on a 13-2 run. Neither McBride nor Achiuwa scored, leaving the Knicks in a 13-point hole heading into the second quarter.
Things didn’t improve from there. The bench unit, featuring Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet alongside Anunoby, failed to stop the bleeding as the Thunder’s lead ballooned to 25 points. By the end of the game, Oklahoma City’s bench had outscored New York’s 50-31, raising concerns about the Knicks’ depth.
Sunday’s matchup with Milwaukee, however, told a different story. After OG Anunoby picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, Precious Achiuwa slotted in at power forward next to Karl-Anthony Towns — a role in which he appeared far more comfortable. Meanwhile, Cameron Payne became the X-factor off the bench, dropping 18 points in just 14 minutes, including four 3-pointers. By the final whistle, the bench contributed 38 points to New York’s 140-point effort, showing flashes of cohesion and competence. If the Knicks’ reserves can build on this performance, they may finally earn Thibodeau’s trust.
2. 2s are good, 3s are better
The Knicks have largely avoided relying on 3-point shooting this season, ranking in the bottom five in attempts beyond the arc despite holding the East’s No. 3 seed. However, their recent struggles from deep have exposed a glaring weakness in their offense.
Friday night’s loss to Oklahoma City highlighted the issue. While the Thunder knocked down 14 3s on 40 percent shooting, the Knicks made just nine on a dismal 28.1 percent. A similar story played out in their Jan. 10 loss, where New York hit only four 3s on 12.9 percent shooting, compared to Oklahoma City’s 14 makes. In both cases, the inability to keep pace from beyond the arc proved costly.
Sunday’s game against Milwaukee was a much-needed course correction. The Knicks drained 18 3-pointers on 43.9 percent shooting, with nearly half coming in the first half as they built a 13-point lead. The game underscored an important trend: New York is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, yet 50 percent of their losses this season have come when shooting under 30 percent from deep. Four of those poor shooting nights have occurred in their last six games, making it clear that consistent perimeter shooting is critical to their success.
1. Contenders or pretenders?
The Knicks have hovered near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but their inconsistency has raised questions about their legitimacy as contenders. Sitting at 26-14 and in the third seed, the numbers suggest a team capable of competing at the highest level. But a deeper look reveals troubling trends.
"After Friday’s blowout loss, the Knicks fell to 0-5 against teams with better records than their own." According to Ian Begley, "New York is 9-11 against teams with records at or above .500 and just 1-6 against the NBA’s top eight teams." They’ve also gone 0-5 against the league’s top four teams, including losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets.
While Sunday’s blowout win over Milwaukee provided a brief reprieve, it did little to quiet skeptics. The Bucks have struggled with inconsistency themselves, entering the game with a 20-16 record after a sluggish start to the season. Despite New York’s two dominant wins over Milwaukee this season, many view the victories as less a statement of the Knicks’ strength and more a reflection of the Bucks’ shortcomings.
With the league’s hardest remaining schedule ahead, including matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks are running out of time to prove they belong among the NBA’s elite. Their up-and-down performances have left fans wondering whether this season’s success is the start of something real — or just another fleeting illusion.