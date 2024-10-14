3 Mike McCarthy replacements the Cowboys should already have on speed dial
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Cowboys fans have reached a boiling point with head coach Mike McCarthy after his team's horrendous Week 6 showing against the Detroit Lions. Social media lit up in flames in response to the 27-6 first-half score, and things didn't improve in the final two frames.
The Lions shellacked the Cowboys, defeating them 47-9. Dallas hadn't suffered a loss this bad in over a decade — the 38-point deficit is their biggest since 2010. What makes it even worse is Detroit beat them down in front of their home crowd at AT&T Stadium. That said, heads could roll soon, with McCarthy at the front of the line.
Falling to 3-3, including 0-3 at "Jerry World," the Cowboys have failed to meet expectations thus far in 2024. Year 4 of McCarthy's tenure with the franchise undoubtedly hasn't gone as planned. So, naturally, his time days in Dallas may be numbered.
With McCarthy's seat heating up, the Cowboys should consider getting these three viable alternatives on the horn.
3. Bill Belichick
If not for the potential power struggle between Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick, the legendary head coach would probably sit atop this list. However, it's hard not to envision the two butting heads over roster construction and management decisions.
In all 28 years of Belichick's experience as a head coach, he's simultaneously operated as his team's de facto general manager. If his track record is any indication, he'll want to assume a similar role in his next landing spot. Nonetheless, that responsibility belongs to Jones, who adamantly feels no one could do the job better than him.
Belichick is a free agent as he explores his post-coaching career — broadcasting. So, Dallas could replace McCarthy with him at any point (theoretically speaking), though it feels far-fetched they make such a drastic change midseason. But, for whatever it's worth, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach/executive seemed open to a reduced front-office role before parting ways with the New England Patriots. Could that tidbit come into play in hypothetical discussions with the Cowboys?
After unsuccessfully landing a gig this past offseason coaching cycle, Belichick will try again in 2025. And with McCarthy's future in question, Dallas is a conceivable option.
2. Mike Vrabel
A former AP Coach of the Year in 2021, Mike Vrabel is a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns. While the Tennessee Titans' decision to fire him this past offseason never made much sense, he didn't get hired elsewhere. Regardless, not many (if anyone) did more with less than him during his previous stint at the helm.
Vrabel went 54-45 in six years with the Titans. Tennessee posted a winning record in his first four seasons, including three playoff appearances and two AFC South titles. In 2019, he guided the organization to its first conference championship since 2002.
As a former All-Pro linebacker in his 14-year NFL playing career, Vrabel is a respected leader who commands respect in the locker room. His pedigree and ability to understand the players make him an ideal candidate for a veteran-filled Cowboys group. Furthermore, he's a remarkable defensive mind, which the Cowboys have ostensibly lacked since losing ex-coordinator Dan Quinn.
1. Ben Johnson
Dallas could look to their Week 6 opponent's sideline to find McCarthy's heir apparent. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was the hottest name on the head-coaching circuit last offseason, ultimately electing to stay in Detroit.
Johnson evaluated his opportunities before eventually removing himself from the market. Whether he didn't like the options at his disposal or wanted to see things through in Motown remains unclear. But if "America's Team" calls, we anticipate him picking up.
After being the mastermind behind Detroit's top-five scoring unit last year, Johnson and the Lions have enjoyed similar success this season. The Cowboys experienced that first-hand in their latest loss.
The league has recently favored offensive-driven coaches, and Johnson is the cream of the crop in that regard. His feel and creativity as a play-caller are arguably second to none, making him the top target for Dallas.