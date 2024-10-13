Cowboys fans are officially done with Mike McCarthy after disastrous first half vs. Lions
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys had a nightmarish first-half performance in their Week 6 clash with the Detroit Lions. Down three touchdowns after 30 minutes of football, there wasn't much hope for a comeback, especially if you ask the fans.
Despite two more quarters of action remaining, Cowboys Nation ostensibly had no hope of salvation. Meanwhile, the lack of confidence notably stems from having no faith in Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy was a dishonorable hot-seat mention after the Cowboys narrowly escaped their Week 5 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Suddenly, his backside gets a little warmer. The Dallas faithful are fed up with the one-time Super Bowl champion and ready for his dismissal, demonstrated by the social media uproar.
If the Cowboys don't right the ship soon, McCarthy will be actively engaged on LinkedIn and activating his #OpenToWork badge. The 60-year-old may have to establish connections and expand his network on the employment-centric social media outlet.
Dallas entered the meeting with the Lions down their top two pass-rushers (Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence) and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland. Yet, McCarthy willingly threw the ball early and often -- a shocking and baffling approach. Frankly, given the circumstances, it's a troubling sign that the 18-year sideline general couldn't adjust his game plan accordingly.
It's time to get the floats ready. Whenever team owner/general manager Jerry Jones relieves McCarthy of his duties, Cowboys supporters will march through the streets of Dallas in celebration. We aren't praying on the latter's downfall, but that's a testament to how bad it's been versus the Lions (and this season).
As the stakes rise, McCarthy shrinks. The Cowboys failed to live up to the moment in a highly anticipated matchup between two top-tier NFC squads, a recurring theme throughout his tenure. Instances like this expose Dallas as a fraudulent "title contender" despite consistently thriving during the regular season (which they haven't even done in 2024).
Based on the public consensus, McCarthy is living on borrowed time in Dallas and his future with the franchise is in jeopardy.