3 MLB bachelors Taylor Swift could leave Travis Kelce for if Chiefs lose Super Bowl
While the new baseball season is on the verge of showing its first signs of life — Chicago Cubs pitchers and catchers will be the first to report on Sunday — the football season comes to a climactic end on that very same day, when the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to win their third straight Super Bowl and the Philadelphia Eagles seek revenge for their toppling at the Chiefs' hands in 2023.
All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and so on, but also — maybe most importantly — 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who's been dating star Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce since 2023. You know, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," and all that.
Swift and football fans have a love-hate relationship. On one hand, she's attracted a lot of new eyes to football (specifically to the Chiefs). But on the other (definitely misogyny-coded) hand, "get off my lawn" types have been rankled by the amount of coverage she gets during broadcasts any time she attends a Chiefs game.
When's the last time an active baseball player dated an international pop star? Was it Derek Jeter dating Mariah Carey? Alex Rodriguez and Madonna? Jose Canseco and Madonna?
Whatever the case, everyone's always saying that baseball's a dying sport. Maybe the presence of a divisive but undeniably attention-getting superstar would have our national pastime on the up and up again. If the Chiefs lose on Sunday, count your days, Travis Kelce. Here are three MLB bachelors she could date instead.
3 MLB bachelors Taylor Swift could leave Travis Kelce for if Chiefs lose Super Bowl LIX
Max Kepler
Kepler is widely known as the most handsome guy in baseball, so it's surprising (but also convenient for the purposes of this argument) that he's single. Now, are the guy's numbers in baseball as impressive as Kelce's in football? No. He had a brief flash of brilliance in 2018 and 2019 — the latter season even got him MVP votes — but he's never quite ascended to those heights since, and the Twins let him go in free agency after the 2024 season.
But come on. Kepler is the handsomest guy in baseball, his parents are ballet dancers (!)(?), and he speaks German. And doesn't Taylor Kepler-Różycki have a better ring to it than Taylor Kelce?
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Now, if Swift would prefer another bonafide superstar, Tatis Jr. is single and one of the brightest stars in the game. In fact, he and Manny Machado might be all that Padres fans have to hold onto in 2025 after the team's absolute bummer of an offseason and San Diego's chances of dethroning the Dodgers in the NL West looking ever more distant.
Sure, there was the pesky PED suspension, but that means Tatis is also no stranger to stirring up controversy. PEDs for him, private jet emissions for her. Match made in heaven.
MJ Melendez
Okay. Melendez isn't known as the handsomest guy in baseball, nor is he a star. He does, however, play for the Royals, and Swift's pretty familiar with Kansas City by now (and Bobby Witt Jr., who would've been the most eligible Royals bachelor by far but, alas, just got married). She'd just have to cross the parking lot to get to Kauffman Stadium from Arrowhead.
Melendez had a bummer year in 2024, batting .206 with a .673, but maybe a famous girlfriend would get him on the right track. The Royals are far, far away from Chiefs-level dominance and remain a small- to mid-market team, but think of what the front office could do if they had that injection of Swift fans' money. Maybe they could've signed Juan Soto.