3 more Browns who definitely shouldn't be back if they trade Myles Garrett
You'd be hard pressed to find a team that's in a worse spot than the Cleveland Browns right now. Their division is one of the toughest in the NFL, they have a ton of money tied into Deshaun Watson, and to top it all off, Myles Garrett, the team's best player, requested a trade to kick off Super Bowl week.
Whether the Browns end up trading Garrett is up to them, but given his dissatisfaction with where Cleveland is right now as a franchise, it'd be better for everyone if Garrett is ultimately dealt.
Assuming the Browns do follow through and trade Garrett, that should kick off what will be a painful, but necessary rebuild. With that in mind, these three players should join Garrett as those wearing new uniforms in the 2025 season.
3) Joel Bitonio deserves what the Browns can't give him
Joel Bitonio was drafted in the second round by the Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he's been a staple on Cleveland's offensive line ever since. He just wrapped up his 11th season with the Browns, with each of the last seven resulting in Pro Bowl appearances. He has not only been a Browns legend, but he's been one of the best offensive linemen in the league for the better part of the last decade.
There's something to be said about the loyalty that comes with playing for only one team, but there's also something to be said about wanting to win. The Browns are going in the wrong direction in that regard, and Bitonio is 33 years old. He likely wants to play for a winner, and the Browns aren't close to competing.
Given the fact that Bitonio only has so many good years left, there's a good chance he won't be on the roster or even in the NFL once the Browns do rebound. With that being said, it's in the best interest for Bitonio, who has one year remaining on his contract, to join a contender, and it also is in the best interest of the Browns to get younger. Bitonio has been an awesome Brown and will be missed if he does not return, but again, it's in the best interest of both parties.
2) David Njoku is not the solution at tight end for the Browns
After years of waiting, it felt as if David Njoku had finally realized his potential and broken out as one of the NFL's premier tight ends. Unfortunately, that was not the case whatsoever.
The 28-year-old had just 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns while averaging just 7.9 yards per reception - well below his career mark of 10.7 yards per reception. A lot of that has to do with the poor quarterback play Cleveland trotted out, obviously, but it's not as if their quarterback play was elite in 2023.
Njoku now has just one season of over 650 receiving yards. He has talent, obviously, but he's underwhelmed in seven of his eight seasons. At some point, it's time to cut bait, especially when he was bitten again by the injury bug in 2024, playing in just 11 games.
Njoku is entering the final year of his deal, and should be on the trade block. He has not done enough to earn another contract in Cleveland, and if traded, can help them rebuild. Any draft pick for a rebuilding team is a good draft pick.
1) The Browns have no reason to hold onto Greg Newsome II
There isn't a lot to like about this Browns team, but their cornerbacks are solid with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson. Greg Newsome isn't bad in his own right, but his 2024 campaign was one to forget.
The 24-year-old had just one interception and 27 total tackles while allowing quarterbacks to have a 112.5 rating when throwing in his direction. To make matters worse, he was limited to 13 games, missing the final four due to injury.
Newsome saw the field just 70 percent of the team's defensive snaps in games he was active, which was a career low by far. The Browns already dangled him in trade rumors in the past, so cutting bait with just one year left on his rookie contract makes sense. It might be weird to part with a 24-year-old in a rebuild, but with other cornerbacks on the roster, Newsome can help the Browns acquire draft picks and/or other players to help them in the future.