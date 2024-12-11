3 more moves Craig Breslow needs to make to win a World Series with Garrett Crochet
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have been very active at the MLB Winter Meetings as they look to improve their roster heading into the 2025 season. The Red Sox were in the running for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and starting pitcher Max Fried, two of the top free agents available, only to see them sign with the New York Mets and Yankees, respectively.
While fans were getting a bit more frustrated with the team swinging and missing on Soto and Fried, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow eased the tension with a massive move on Wednesday. The Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez, all of whom rank inside the Top 15 of Boston's farm system.
This move was no joke by the Red Sox, showing they were serious about fixing their starting rotation, which was a main hindrance to them last season. With the AL East for the taking with Juan Soto gone and the AL as a whole providing a much easier path to the World Series, the Red Sox still have opportunities to make a run.
Here are three more moves the Red Sox should make after acquiring Crochet.
3 more moves Red Sox should make after trading for Garrett Crochet
3. Sign Teoscar Hernandez
The Red Sox tried their best to land Soto and in the process, pry him away from the rival Yankees. The Red Sox reportedly offered a 15-year, $700 million deal for Soto, but it wasn't enough to get a deal done, as the outfielder agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets.
Boston is looking to address a need for a power hitter in the outfield, and Soto undoubtedly would have done just that. So, it makes sense for the Red Sox to pivot to the next best available slugging outfielder in Teoscar Hernandez.
The Red Sox are familiar with Hernandez, dating back to his five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-22). Hernandez was an All-Star in 2021 after hitting 32 home runs and 116 RBI with the Blue Jays. Then, this past season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he only raised his stock before becoming a free agent.
In 154 regular season games, Hernandez recorded a .272 batting average, a .339 on-base percentage, a .501 slugging percentage, 33 home runs, 84 runs, 99 RBI, and 160 hits in 589 at-bats. In the team's playoff run to a World Series title, Hernandez slashed .250, .352/.417 while recording three home runs, eight runs, 12 RBI, and 15 hits in 60 at-bats (16 games).
It only makes sense for the Red Sox to add a top-tier slugging outfielder this offseason. Plus, it will keep an option away from rivals like the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Orioles.
2. Sign Alex Bregman
Years ago, it would have been crazy to think about Alex Bregman not wearing a Houston Astros uniform. But that's where we are currently. As a free agent as a Scott Boras client, Bregman is looking to cash-in on a lucrative deal. While he may not get anything close to the Manny Machado deal that he is craving, he should have a fluid market.
The Red Sox have always made sense as a landing spot. Bregman has the postseason accolades that teams will be looking for, and has a connection with manager Alex Cora. Back in 2016 and 2017, Cora was the bench coach for the Astros under manager A.J. Hinch. A fit makees too much sense for the Red Sox.
This past season, Bregman recorded a .260 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, a .453 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 79 runs, and 151 hits in 581 at-bats (145 games).
Boras has said that Bregman is open to playing second base on his next team. Considering the Red Sox have Rafael Devers at third base, it does make sense. Not to mention, Bregman could still fill in at third when Devers is on designated hitter duties.
1. Sign Corbin Burnes
Sure, the Red Sox landed Garrett Crochet to lead the top of their rotation, but why stop there? There is still one more top starting pitcher available, and that's Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has been one of the better starting pitchers in the game. Last offseason, the Baltimore Orioles nabbed Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers, and the transition was rather seamless. After all, he did manage to make it into the All-Star Game for the fourth-consecutive season.
In 32 starts, Burnes recorded a 2.92 ERA, a 1.096 WHIP, a 15-9 win-loss record, 181 strikeouts, and 48 walks in 194.1 innings.
It's no secret that the Red Sox are interested in Burnes. On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that Boston was ready to make an offer to Burnes. And on Wednesday, even though the team traded for Crochet, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox are still in the market for starting pitching, including top options like Burnes.
Even if the Red Sox don't land Burnes, it shouldn't be a shock if they do add one more starter to their rotation.