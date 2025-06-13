3 more moves the Avalanche can make after extending Brock Nelson

The Colorado Avalanche had a disappointing first-round exit from this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing to the Dallas Stars in seven games. Now, the focus is on sharpening the roster for the 2025-26 season. The Avalanche don’t need to do a ton, but they could benefit from moving on from a few players and adding a top-six winger and some defensive depth.

A three-year deal for Brock Nelson was the first piece of offseason business. With just $1.2 million left in projected cap space, the Avalanche will have to be creative in order to make other significant moves. Here are three more moves the Avalanche can make after extending Nelson.

3. Trade Ross Colton or Miles Wood

In order to make a big move, the Avalanche would have to clear cap space. Two players on the trade block are Miles Wood and Ross Colton. One or both of them could end up elsewhere in the fall.

Colton’s $4 million cap hit makes him an enticing trade candidate. Although he’s been a solid bottom-six player, his injuries were an issue in the 2024-25 season. He has two years left on his contract, and his no-trade clause shifts to a modified no-trade clause for 2025-26. Trading Ross would make room for a more cost-effective bottom-six option and free up some cap space.

Wood will be entering the third year of a six-year contract with a $2.5 million cap hit. He has a modified no-trade clause, with six teams on the list, so there are still plenty of teams he can be sent to. Wood consistently takes too many penalties; he can be a liability in his own zone and turns the puck over too much. With four years left, the Avalanche may look to move him in favor of a more responsible bottom-six player.

2. Sign Brad Marchand or Brock Boeser in free agency

If the Avalanche trade Colton and clear cap space, that would help make room for a top-six player. If Jonathan Drouin walks in free agency, this need becomes more significant. Brad Marchand and Brock Boeser are two potential options.

Marchand has been linked to the Avalanche in free agency rumors. Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report named potential landing spots for Marchand, with the Avalanche on the list. They need more scoring depth, especially after trading Mikko Rantanen. Marchand’s tenure with the Boston Bruins ended with a trade to the Florida Panthers this spring. Gretz noted Marchand’s playoff track record as intriguing for Colorado after two first-round playoff exits in the past three seasons.

If Boeser doesn’t stay with the Vancouver Canucks and hits free agency, he’s another winger possibility for the Avalanche. 2024-25 was a productive year for Boeser, although it was up and down. A concussion kept him out for seven games, but he still scored 25 goals. The Avalanche could fill this need with another top-six free agent or via trade instead.

1. Sign Brian Dumoulin or Mike Reilly for defensive depth

The Avalanche are in need of defensive depth to strengthen the blue line. They addressed this need ahead of the trade deadline by bringing back Erik Johnson, but it’s unlikely Johnson will be an everyday player next year if he does return, so looking for more defense this summer is important. Two options are Brian Dumoulin and Mike Reilly.

Dumoulin is headed to free agency after moving from the Anaheim Ducks to the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline. He is a reliable and consistent defenseman who plays with defensive responsibility. The veteran has plenty of playoff experience and two Stanley Cup wins.

Reilly had a tough 2024-25 season that included a concussion and heart surgery. He returned to the New York Islanders’ lineup in March after over four months out. Reilly is now a pending free agent. He is more of a seventh defenseman and is a cheap option for defensive depth if Johnson isn't re-signed.