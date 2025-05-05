Avalanche need to put these players on the chopping block after loss to Stars

The Colorado Avalanche exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Stars. They haven’t won a Game 7 since 2002. This loss was essentially handed to them by a longtime former Avalanche player, Mikko Rantanen, who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this season despite wanting to stay in Colorado. The Hurricanes then flipped Rantanen over to the Stars, who inked an eight-year extension with him.

Now that their season is over, the Avalanche will regroup and make moves over the summer to strengthen the roster for the 2025-26 season. Here are three Avalanche players who should be on the chopping block.

3. Returning to Colorado was Erik Johnson’s swan song

Erik Johnson will be a free agent this summer. The defenseman spent 13 years with the Colorado Avalanche early in his career before leaving in free agency. After a brief time spent with the Buffalo Sabres and then the Philadelphia Flyers, it was fitting that at age 37, the Avalanche made a trade that brought him back.

But Johnson is no longer an everyday player, but he provided veteran depth to the roster. Due to injuries to the blue line, though, Johnson played 14 regular season games over the last six weeks of the season. He then only dressed for two playoff games in the first round series.

It was a nice story to have Johnson back in Colorado, but the organization now needs to look to the future. That doesn’t include a new contract for an aging Johnson. If this is the case, it would make sense for Johnson to retire with the Avalanche.

2. Jonathan Drouin’s role was limited this year

Jonathan Drouin is another pending unrestricted free agent. This was his second year with the Avalanche after signing a one-year contract. He had a difficult, injury-riddled year, only playing in 43 games.

When healthy, the winger did contribute, with 37 points in 43 games. But he spent so much time on the shelf with injury after injury, weighing down his season. Drouin struggled to produce in the playoffs. Although he contributed defensively, his offense wasn’t enough. He had three assists and no goals. Besides the scoresheet, he did little to get involved.

Since he was limited by injuries, the Avalanche might want to give Drouin another shot to prove himself on a short deal. If Drouin is willing to take a team-friendly deal to stick around with a team that’s expected to remain in the Cup contention conversation, he could return next year. Otherwise, the Avalanche should move on.

1. The Avalanche lost the Brock Nelson trade

The Colorado Avalanche traded for Brock Nelson to help them go on a playoff run. They sent Oliver Kylington, prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional 2026 or 2027 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick to the New York Islanders to obtain Nelson, a prominent center. Although he did well during the regular season, he did not make much of an impact in the playoffs in big moments.

Nelson did tally four assists in seven playoff games, but he did not get on the scoresheet in the critical Game 7. He had a -1 rating in the game. Even though the Avalanche will keep their third-round pick, the Islanders still made out in the deal with a top notch prospect and a first-round pick. The Avalanche, who sent a haul for Nelson, ended up empty-handed with an early playoff exit.

It’s unlikely that the Avalanche will be able to afford Nelson as he heads into free agency. He’s going to command a big contract, which is why the Islanders were looking to make the trade. They should look elsewhere for someone more affordable to play a similar role.