Mikko Rantanen gains ultimate revenge against Avalanche with Game 7 win

Down two goals in Game 7 on Saturday night, the Dallas Stars rallied in the third period to surge past the Colorado Avalanche. Of course, it was none other than Mikko Rantanen who came through in the big game to knock his former team out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a hat trick.

Rantanen spent nearly nine years of his NHL career with the Avalanche. He wanted to stay long-term and expressed that during his negotiations with the Avalanche, but he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2024-25 regular season. After just 13 games with the Hurricanes, he was traded again, this time to the Stars. He signed an eight-year contract extension with a $12 million cap hit, worth a total of $96 million.

The addition of Rantanen made Dallas even scarier. Colorado’s decision to let Rantanen go would soon come back to bite them with a chance for his revenge. It would happen in the playoffs, just a few months later.

Mikko Rantanen’s Game 7 heroics for Dallas Stars end Colorado Avalanche’s season

The Stars and Avalanche met up for a first round series in the playoffs. Rantanen was relatively quiet in the first four games of the series against his former team. But when Game 5 rolled around, he came to life. He tallied seven points between Games 5 and 6. The Avalanche won Game 6 to tie the series.

This series between two powerhouse teams was destined to go to Game 7. There was no score in the first period, and the Avalanche jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second period. They scored again in the third period, leaving the Stars down 2-0.

With just over 12 minutes left in regulation, the Stars fought back. Rantanen scored to get the Stars on the board. Then with just over six minutes left and under 20 seconds remaining on a Dallas power play, Rantanen cut through a one-on-three and put a wraparound goal in the net off Samuel Girard’s skate. He tied the game at 2-2.

On another power play with four minutes of regulation remaining, Wyatt Johnston put the Stars up 3-2, with Rantanen getting an assist. Rantanen then sealed the game with an empty net goal in the waning seconds of the game to complete a hat trick.

The Stars won 4-2, effectively sending the Avalanche home. It was fitting that Rantanen had a hand in all four goals. Dallas will move on to Round 2 to take on either the Winnipeg Jets or St. Louis Blues, in large part thanks to his heroics. It must’ve been written in the stars.