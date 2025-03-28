NHL Power Rankings: 3 teams with the best chance to win the Stanley Cup as season enters final stretch

With the NHL regular season in its final stretch, the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture is coming into focus. In a few weeks, the 16 teams that qualify for the playoffs will begin their postseason journey, all with a singular goal.

Once the playoffs start, all bets are off. Numerous teams are missing crucial players who are expected to return from injuries for the postseason, which will give their teams a boost. Who has the best chance to win the Cup though? These are the teams most likely to go all the way.

3. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers were so close to taking home the Cup last year. They lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. Getting that close and falling just short makes a team hungrier — just look at the Panthers. After making it to the 2023 Finals, they went all the way and won the Cup the next year.

The Oilers will have to get through some tough teams in the west to make the Finals again, but they have the talent to do it. The Oilers have a very strong top six. Their top defensive pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard are among the best in the league.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the way for this team. Both are currently injured, which has caused some worry, but neither are expected to miss the playoffs. Acquisitions the Oilers made at the trade deadline include Jake Walman, Trent Frederic and Max Jones. Frederic has yet to play due to injury but is expected to be available for the playoffs. The Oilers have hit some rough waters near the end of the season, but they can endure.

2. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. After making it to the Conference Finals two seasons in a row, the Stars are primed to make another playoff run. With a deep roster, this team is going to be tough to beat in the playoffs. The Stars play a very balanced game. They have plenty of offensive firepower and the second-best penalty kill in the NHL. Their likely first-round match-up is the Colorado Avalanche. It will be a difficult series, but they have the pieces needed to get through.

As if Dallas wasn’t already stacked, their move to acquire Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline pushed them over the top. Rantanen was traded from the Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes but his lack of interest in signing an extension with Carolina prompted the trade to Dallas. The Stars were in need of a difference maker to give them that extra push, and they got him.

The team is hoping to get Miro Heiskanen back for the playoffs, although his status for the first round is questionable. They’re close to getting Tyler Seguin back before the end of the regular season. Getting these players back is important for the Stars.

1. Florida Panthers

It’s hard to win a championship. It’s even harder to win two in a row. And yet, the Florida Panthers have a great chance to repeat. If the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final this year, it’ll be the third straight time. They only lost one playoff series in two years. The Panthers are the favorites to win the Cup.

This team has a well-rounded roster. Their physical style of play is an advantage. They are currently tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division. If they edge out the Maple Leafs to win the division, they’ll be guaranteed home-ice advantage in at least the first two rounds.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Panthers made moves to get even stronger. They acquired Seth Jones, Brad Marchand, Nico Sturm and Vitek Vanecek. Marchand has been working his way back from injury and is expected to make his Panthers debut on Friday. The team hopes to get Matthew Tkachuk back for the playoffs, which would be a huge deal.

Each of these teams have a strong chance to be the last team standing at the end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.