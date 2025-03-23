3 more North Carolina players who could be gone after NCAA Tournament exit

Roster turnover at the college basketball level has reached new heights over the past few years with the transfer portal and NIL The offseason for student athletes has essentially transformed into free agency.

As the preparation for the 2025-2026 season starts now for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels, let’s take a look at five players that will or could be leaving Chapel Hill following North Carolina's loss to Ole Miss on Friday.

FanSided's Chris Landers outlined four initial UNC players who are likely on the outs, a list which includes obvious stars like RJ Davis and Jae'lyn Withers. As Landers wrote, "it's time for someserious soul-searching in Chapel Hill. That will start with whether Hubert Davis is the right man to lead this program, but it shouldn't end there. No matter who's on the sideline next fall, major changes are coming to this roster, for better and for worse."

Hubert Davis is likely here to stay, but he'll need to get creative when putting together the next Tar Heels roster, in part because some of these contributors won't be around to help.

Ty Claude

Forward Ty Claude entered the 2024-2025 as a graduate student, transferring to UNC from ACC rival Georgia Tech. Claude had also spen time at Western Carolina and Morehead State.

It didn't take long for Hubert Davis and his coaching staff to make the decision that Claude would get limited playing time. Claude made an appearance in only nine games this season, averaging 1.2 ppg and 1.2 rebounds. At 6-7, 230 lbs, Claude's exit from the program does take some depth away at the 4/5 positions which was a probably for the Tar Heels all season long.

Ian Jackson

This one will sting. Freshman Ian Jackson ranked seventh in ESPN's Top 100 recuriting list coming out of high school. Most would assume that a player of that caliber is an obvious 'one and done'. While there is still a good chance that Jackson inserts himself into the NBA draft, do not be surprised if he selects to explore the transfer portal.

Jackson is the type of player that is typically the center of attention and needs to be on the floor with the ball in his hands to showcase his full skill set. He did not get that opportunity this season as he became North Carolina's sixth man and played 23.8 minutes per game.

When Jackson was on the floor, he made the most of it. The 6-4 guard averaged 12.9 points-per-game and shot 40.5 percent from three point range. This was good enough to turn the heads of NBA scouts and Jackson is still projected to be selected in the second round of the upcoming NBA draft but he believes he can be a lottery pick.

With RJ Davis leaving UNC, Jackson would have the chance to become the No. 1 scoring option if he stays with the Heels. However, after seeing how this season played out, if another school is able to offer more in the NIL world and he remains a second-round pick, Jackson very well could be transferring elsewhere.

Drake Powell

Back in September of 2023, guard/forward Drake Powell jumped up in ESPN's rankings for his class to No. 12. Since the Tar Heels were undersized this season and Powell stands at 6-6, he often times found himself in unfamiliar terrority, in the paint.

For the majority of the season, Powell was forced to play power forward and didn't get the chances to show what his strong suits really are. Once everything started clicking and Jae'lyn Withers started becoming a factor at the four position, Powell fell back into his comfort zone and started playing really well.

Powell shot nearly 38 percent from three this season and averaged 7.3 points-per-game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Like fellow freshman teammate Ian Jackson, Powell found his playing time limited on occasions. Powell averaged 25.5 minutes per game.

If Powell leaves UNC, he will most likely be testing the NBA waters. This would be an unpopular decision in the world of NIL, especially since Powell is not currently in draft perdicitions. However, he was on mock drafts at one point and has since fell off.

Powell very well could turn some heads at workouts and find a way to be a late second round pick in the upcoming NBA draft if that is what he chooses to do. If Powell chooses to stay in college, he will most likely return to play for his cousin Hubert Davis at North Carolina. Family ties run deep in Chapel Hill so transferring does not feel like an option for Powell but going pro still does.