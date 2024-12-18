3 more players the Falcons need to bench after demoting Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons have three games to punch a ticket to the playoffs. Deciding to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix reflects the importance of those matchups. Cousins was handcuffing the offense; a change had to be made.
But benching the quarterback the isn't the only change to the starting lineup the Falcons need to consider as they look to improve their fortunes.
These three players shouldn't be starting either.
Kyle Pitts
There is always the chance that Kyle Pitts comes to life under Michael Penix. Then again, it's not like Kirk Cousins was the first quarterback who couldn't get the best out of the disappointing former first-round pick.
Since catching four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers on Oct. 27, Pitts has gone five games with 11 catches for 117 yards and zero touchdowns. That's not the output of a player who was supposed to be a force in the NFL.
I don't know what will spark Pitts. I just know that he has fewer catches on more targets than Bijan Robinson. That's a problem.
Maybe Penix alone will figure it out. Either way, a reality check is in order for a player who isn't pulling his weight. It would be one thing if Pitts gave everything he had like a Drake London. But too often it's looked like he's not all that interested in being great. If that's how he wants to act, then he can ride the pine for a quarter or two.
Matthew Judon
Matthew Judon has turned into one of the biggest busts of free agency. The four-time Pro Bowler looks his age at 32. Yet the Falcons keep on giving him the start and then asking him to do things he can't do, like dropping into coverage to keep track of running backs.
Judon's counterpart, Lorenzo Carter has been just as bad. So why are both still starting?
Arnold Ebiketie has seen his snap counts rising at the expense of Carter. That's the correct move. But Judon remains the starter opposite him. At this stage, the Falcons would be getting more out of DeAngelo Malone let alone practice squad linebacker Khalid Kareem.
There are politics here, of course. The Falcons sent a third-round draft pick to the Patriots for Judon. It would be an embarrassment to bench him fully. But it was an embarrassment to give up on Cousins despite paying him all that money. Atlanta needs to suck it up and try something new. The defense needs a whole lot more than Judon is giving them. You can't live on past production forever.
Dee Alford
Dee Alford can't be the Falcons best option at nickel corner. He's the team's worst rated defensive back with more than 300 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.
So why not give Natrone Brooks more of a shot? He hasn't played much this season, tallying just 26 snaps on defense. Most of those were when he filled in at nickel against the Broncos. And he did a good job in that cameo appearance. Good enough to warrant more.
Alford is in the final year of his contract anyways. It doesn't feel like the Falcons will want him back. So, this is the perfect time to see what Brooks has. If he gets more playing time and bombs, that's valuable information to have.
I'm a big believer in rewarding strong play in every phase of the game. Brooks made a heads up play on special teams against the Raiders by tackling the Raiders ball carrier after a blocked punt. He's got the right attitude and his playing time should reflect that better.